A former member of the House of Representatives, Dapo Lam Adesina, appears to be adopting an unusual approach to dealing with critics by responding directly to them on Facebook with humour, calm explanations and, at times, pointed questions.

Mr Adesina, a politician from Oyo State, is a son of the late former governor of the state, Lam Adesina. He served as a member of the House of Representatives between 2015 and 2019, representing the Ibadan North-East/South-East Federal Constituency under the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Before his election to the National Assembly, Mr Adesina held positions within the Oyo State government, including serving as Commissioner for Youth and Sports during the administration of Governor Abiola Ajimobi.

The exchanges are unfolding in the comment sections of his posts, where followers openly challenge his political record and future ambitions while the former lawmaker responds in real time.

Mr Adesina has in recent weeks been actively engaging followers on his Facebook page, replying to critics, answering questions about his political career and defending his record in exchanges that often unfold publicly in the comment section.

One recent post on his Facebook page illustrates this approach.

Humour in the face of criticism

In the comment section of the post, a Facebook user, Olagunju Alowonle, questioned why Mr Adesina continued to pursue political office. He said Mr Adesina should instead go into business or even leave the country.

“Can’t you go into business with the money you have gathered. Don’t you have second, third even fourth addresses. Must you be house of representatives member or senator? Mr Man go abroad to struggle. Are you the only former governor’s son,” the commenter wrote.

Rather than reacting defensively, Mr Adesina replied with humour.

“You mean I should jaapa,” he wrote, followed by laughing emojis, using the popular Nigerian slang for emigrating abroad.

The exchange drew more responses from other users, some joking that they would accompany him if he decided to relocate.

Supporters weigh in

Some followers also used the comment section to commend the politician’s tone in responding to critics.

A commenter, Kehinde Olayinka, wrote: “Although I have a different opinion about you before but with your response on this page it shows you are a good listener and not aggressive about criticism.”

Mr Adesina replied briefly: “Thank you very much ma.”

Challenging critics

Other exchanges were more direct.

A user, Adeyemi Michael, accused political elites of dominating Nigeria’s political space.

“Make U dey fool yourself Na only una family dem make nigeria for Mumu,” he said.

Mr Adesina responded calmly, “Don’t be angry sir.”

Another user, Ismail Babatunde, said he could not recall benefiting from Mr Adesina’s tenure in the House of Representatives and warned that voters were now more politically aware.

“After winning the federal house of representatives election I don’t benefits kobo. Brother please don’t waste your time this time all eyes are open,” the commenter wrote.

Mr Adesina pushed back, arguing that party members and communities had benefited from programmes he facilitated while in office.

“My dear brother, can you say that any other person has done well for party members than me? The regular empowerment I facilitated and festive support. Has anyone done better since I left?” he asked.

A new political communication style

The exchanges show how Nigerian politicians increasingly use social media platforms to engage constituents directly rather than relying solely on formal media channels.

For Mr Adesina, the strategy appears aimed at countering criticism while projecting openness to debate.

The comment threads show a mix of scepticism, praise and humour, and how Facebook has become a public arena where political reputations are defended one comment at a time.