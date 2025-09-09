The police command in Oyo State has rescued an Egyptian, who was kidnapped in the early hours of 8 September in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

The Police Public Relations Officer in Oyo State, Adewale Osifeso, a chief superintendent of police, confirmed the rescue of the victim in a statement on Tuesday.

Mr Osifeso said the Egyptian was kidnapped in the Alomaja area of Idi-Ayunre, Ibadan.

He said the rescue of the victim without payment of ransom was a testament to the outstanding and dedicated efforts of officers and inter-agency collaboration.

He said that the directive and coordinated rescue initiative of the Commissioner of Police, Femi Haruna, resulted in prompt rescue of the victim.

“Through careful planning, intelligence analysis, and a swift response, the combined teams successfully located the abducted individual after an extensive search of the forests and border areas between Ogun and Oyo states .

“The rescue operation achieved the safe return of the victim without any ransom being exchanged,” he said.

Mr Osifeso said the victim would be reunited with his family after undergoing all necessary medical interventions at the Police Hospital, Eleyele, Ibadan.

He encouraged members of the public to stay alert and report any suspicious activities to the police through emergency contacts.

The PPRO said that ensuring public safety was the command’s utmost priority and that the police were committed to maintaining a peaceful Oyo State for all.

(NAN)