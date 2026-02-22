Nigerian forward Ademola Lookman continued his fine start at Atlético Madrid, scoring a crucial goal as the Spanish side secured a 4-2 win over RCD Espanyol at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano on Saturday.

The victory ended Atlético’s three-game winless run in LaLiga and extended their lead over fifth-placed Real Betis to six points.

Espanyol stunned the hosts early, taking the lead in the opening minutes when Tyrhys Dolan’s cross found Jofre Carreras, who finished neatly at the near post. Atlético responded steadily, with Antoine Griezmann and Matteo Ruggeri going close, but it was Marcos Llorente’s build-up play that set up Alexander Sorloth for the equaliser, volleying home past the keeper.

After halftime, Atlético’s pressure paid off quickly. Álex Baena assisted Giuliani Simeone for the go-ahead goal, before Lookman extended the lead with a superb diving header just before the hour mark.

The Nigerian striker’s finish highlighted his growing influence at the club, marking his fourth goal in six appearances across all competitions this season.

Lookman was replaced shortly after by Julián Alvarez, but Atlético continued to dominate. Sørloth added a late header to secure the win, while Espanyol managed a consolation from Edu Expósito. The result leaves Atlético in a strong position as they aim to secure a top-four finish and return to the Champions League next season.

Since joining Atlético, Lookman has impressed fans and pundits alike. He has scored in the UEFA Champions League, Copa del Rey, and LaLiga, matching the early-season impact of former star Luis Suárez in 2020/21. His performance against Espanyol further cements his status as one of Atlético’s most dangerous attackers.

Atlético now look ahead to their upcoming fixtures with renewed confidence, while Lookman’s scoring form continues to raise hopes for the Nigerian national team.