The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has commended the standardisation of cassava processing centres established under the International Fund for Agricultural Development – Value Chain Development Programme (IFAD-VCDP) in Enugu State.

The SON inspected cassava processing centres located at Ako Nike in Enugu East Local Government Area and Umueze Umaga Ezimo-Agu in Udenu Local Government Area of Enugu State.

Speaking during the inspection on Thursday, the State Coordinator, SON, Peter Ameh, said the facilities were largely compliant with required standards but still had areas needing improvement.

Mr Ameh, represented by the Assistant Chief Standards Officer, Rita Frank-Makwe, said, “From my findings, they are compliant but not 100 per cent, as there are still areas of improvement, such as labelling.

“On good hygienic and manufacturing practices, they are doing it well. We really appreciate the efforts of IFAD-VCDP in these projects,” he said.

The state coordinator added that the organisation had yet to carry out a comprehensive analysis of the products at the SON laboratory to ascertain compliance with other relevant standards.

He called on farmers and agro-processors to work closely with SON to ensure their products met the required standards.

“Our call to other farmers is that they should come to SON. We are not masquerades. We are here to assist and ensure that the public consumes standard, wholesome products free from adulteration.

“We are not here to take anybody to prison or fight anyone. Rather, we are here to ensure that our country is safe from substandard products,” Mr Ameh said.

He further explained that SON provided capacity-building training to farmers to help them align their products and production processes with global standards.

“To be SON-certified, you must have a proper production facility that complies with standards.

“You must adhere to good manufacturing, hygienic, safety practices, proper documentation, quality assurance and quality control and comply with relevant standards,” he stated.

Also speaking, the State Project Coordinator, IFAD-VCDP, Enugu, Edward Isiwu, explained that the inspection visit was part of IFAD’s commitment to ensuring that local farmers meet both national and international standards.

Mr Isiwu, who was represented by the Business and Market Development Officer, IFAD-VCDP, Enugu, Arinze Omeje, noted that IFAD was committed to ensuring that the objectives of IFAD-VCDP were achieved in Enugu State.

Commending Governor Peter Mbah for his administration’s support for the programme in the state, the state coordinator said that IFAD-VCDP had partnered with SON for over 3 years to organise training sessions for farmers.

He added that the processing centres were largely funded by IFAD-VCDP, with beneficiaries contributing about 10 per cent, mainly through land provision.

“We build from scratch to finish, provide water and solar facilities, and ensure they spend less while making more profit.

“IFAD-VCDP has built many processing centres across Enugu State. We will ensure that all of them are certified by SON and, if possible, by other certifying agencies,” Mr Isiwu added.

A farmer, Chijioke Ogbonna, while thanking IFAD-VCDP and SON for the visit, pledged to improve in those areas identified by SON for standardisation and certification.

(NAN)