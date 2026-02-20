‎Ondo State Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa has dispelled a prediction by an Ekiti-based prophet suggesting that there were plots to impeach the Deputy Governor, Olayide Adelami.

‎

‎The prophet, Olumuyiwa Akogun, the general overseer of God Central Ministry in Ekiti State, had, in a viral video currently circulating on social media, raised concerns about a possible political crisis in Ondo State involving Mr Aiyedatiwa and his deputy.

‎In the video, the cleric claimed he saw a vision of a political upheaval in the Ondo State Government.

‎

‎He said he saw what appeared to be a “breaking news announcement” that the deputy governor was impeached.

‎

‎According to him, in the vision he saw the governor and his deputy standing behind one another, holding a flag, when a sudden storm arose and separated them.

‎

‎“I saw breaking news. I saw the picture of the deputy governor, and I saw that he was impeached. The Lord told me that a step will be taken, and that step will cause chaos between the governor and the deputy. It shall be a serious problem,” the cleric declared.

‎

‎But Mr Aiyedatiwa said the prophet’s visions should not be taken seriously.

‎

‎Speaking during the commissioning of the newly constructed Ayegunle-Iwaro Oka road on Friday, as part of activities lined up for the first anniversary in office, the governor dismissed the prophet, adding that his deputy has not committed any offence.

‎

‎He further said the video was a mere distraction, described Mr Adelami as a loyal deputy, and said there was no plan to remove him.

He is a loyal deputy,” the governor said.

‎Mr Aiyedatiwa then commissioned the Isuada-Iselu road in the Owo Local Government Area.

‎

‎Although there have been tensions over the ongoing ward congresses of the All Progressives Congress, which have led to the death of two persons, there are no visible signs of any strained relations between the two leaders.

‎

‎However, the issue of who will succeed the governor has gained ground in the state over the last few weeks.