Britain’s Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper has described a 10-year prison sentence handed down in Iran to a British couple as “totally unjustifiable.”

Lindsay and Craig Foreman, from East Sussex, were arrested in January 2025 while travelling through Iran on a round-the-world motorcycle trip and were later charged with espionage.

They are being held in Tehran’s Evin prison and deny the allegations.

“This sentence is completely appalling and totally unjustifiable,” Cooper said, adding that the UK government would pursue the case ‘relentlessly’ until the couple are safely returned.

Joe Bennett, Lindsay Foreman’s son, told ITV News that the family had been informed of the sentence last week and was deeply concerned about the couple’s welfare.

He described it as a lack of transparency in the judicial process.

“My parents have now been sentenced to 10 years following a trial that lasted just three hours and in which they were not allowed to present a defence,” he said.

READ ALSO: Nigeria commits to deepening relations with Iran

Ahead of the sentencing, Craig Foreman told ITV News his message to the UK government was: “Help. Full stop.” He described harsh detention conditions, including 57 days in solitary confinement.

The couple were due to appear before a court in Tehran in the coming days.

(dpa/NAN)