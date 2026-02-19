In Nigeria, attention has also turned to the Federal Ministry of Health and the Minister of Health, Dr Muhammad Ali Pate, as observers call for assurances that strong safeguards exist to prevent any unlawful medical or biological research involving Nigerian citizens.

Growing discussions on the social media have once again drawn public attention to the late American financier, Jeffrey Epstein and his global connections, following the circulation of certain emails and documents allegedly referring to human body research and the measurement of physical features of Nigerian women.

Epstein, who died in custody in 2019 while facing charges related to sex trafficking, was known to have connections with influential figures in politics, business, and academia. Over the years, reports and court documents revealed the extent of his network, although authorities repeatedly stressed that association alone does not necessarily imply wrongdoing.

Recently, some emails circulating online appear to discuss the measurements of women’s bodies and possible medical imaging. Among these are alleged email exchanges said to be between Epstein and billionaire Bill Gates, in which he was reportedly requested to bring women from Nigeria, with suspicions raised that parts of their bodies might be used for activities linked to potential crimes.

Health experts say the issue highlights the importance of strict ethical approvals, fully informed consent, and government oversight whenever foreign-linked research involves citizens, especially Nigerians.

In Nigeria, attention has also turned to the Federal Ministry of Health and the Minister of Health, Dr Muhammad Ali Pate, as observers call for assurances that strong safeguards exist to prevent any unlawful medical or biological research involving Nigerian citizens.

There are also public discussions on a long-standing professional relationship between the minister of Health and Bill Gates, which has led some Nigerians to seek further clarification and official reassurance in order to address public concerns.

People continue to raise questions about the minister and any possible connection to these circulating email claims.

Therefore, citizens and civil society organisations are urging authorities to strengthen transparency mechanisms, reporting channels, and monitoring systems to ensure Nigerians are protected from any possible abuse in international research collaborations.

Health policy analysts say the discussion reflects a broader global issue on the need for accountability, strict ethical standards, and public trust in cross-border scientific partnerships.

Analysts note that these questions fall within normal public accountability expected of government health institutions and are not necessarily accusations, but rather reflect the need for transparency, verified information, and continued public communication to maintain trust in Nigeria’s health governance system.

Here are some questions regarding these allegations, aimed at ensuring truth and fairness, which the Minister of Health, Dr Muhammad Ali Pate and health officials need to clarify in the interest of Nigerians:

1.⁠ ⁠What legal framework governs the approval of any foreign-linked medical or anatomical research involving Nigerian citizens?

2.⁠ ⁠What role do national ethics committees play in supervising international research collaborations?

3.⁠ ⁠Has the Ministry of Health seen these circulating email claims, and what action has been taken to investigate this and assure Nigerians that nothing untoward has happened or will happen?

4.⁠ ⁠How does the Ministry monitor foreign-funded health or research programmes in Nigeria?

5.⁠ ⁠What transparency requirements apply to international foundations working with Nigerian health institutions?

6.⁠ Many ⁠Nigerians are requesting further clarification regarding health support or programmes funded by Bill Gates in Nigeria. What information can the Ministry provide?

7.⁠ ⁠Has the Ministry recently reviewed or audited international health partnerships operating in Nigeria?

8.⁠ ⁠What legal penalties apply if any organisation violates Nigeria’s medical research regulations?

9.⁠ ⁠How does Nigeria protect citizens’ medical and biological data in international collaborations?

10.⁠ ⁠What assurance can authorities give Nigerians that all international health partnerships strictly comply with Nigerian law and global ethical standards?

Jide Adegoke, a health sector specialist, writes from Abuja.