Aquafina took centre stage at the 11th edition of the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon on 14 February 2026, rewarding the first ten groups to complete the 10-kilometre race with N1 million each. The initiative highlights the brand’s continued investment in fitness, wellness, and the spirit of collective achievement within Nigeria’s growing running community.

Under its campaign theme, “Run am with your Padi of Life,” Aquafina encouraged runners to participate alongside friends, teammates, and running crews, celebrating the role of support systems in pushing limits and sustaining performance.

Throughout the race, Aquafina ensured strong on-course visibility while providing hydration support to help participants maintain energy levels. Its on-ground activations added excitement for both runners and spectators, contributing to the vibrant atmosphere of the event.

By rewarding groups rather than individual runners, Aquafina spotlighted the value of shared goals and mutual accountability. The N1 million prize elevated the competitive energy of the 10km race while reinforcing the importance of collaboration within Nigeria’s evolving fitness culture.

Widely regarded as one of West Africa’s most prestigious road races, the marathon once again attracted elite athletes, recreational runners, corporate teams, and fitness enthusiasts from across the country and beyond. Within this high-energy environment, Aquafina positioned itself as a trusted hydration partner supporting endurance and peak performance.

Speaking after the race, Funso Elubeku, Assistant General Manager at Seven-Up Bottling Company (SBC), said:

“The Access Bank Lagos City Marathon represents resilience, discipline, and the power of community. Through Aquafina, we ensured participants remained hydrated while celebrating the teamwork and support that help runners push beyond their limits. Rewarding the first ten finishers underscores our commitment to recognising dedication, performance, and personal achievement.”

Aquafina’s presence at the marathon underscores its broader mission to promote active lifestyles and support platforms that inspire healthier living, strengthening its connection with Nigeria’s fitness community through meaningful engagement.