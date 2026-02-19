The Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) has imposed heavy sanctions on Kwara United following crowd violence that marred their Matchday 22 rearranged fixture against Rivers United in Ilorin.

In a sweeping disciplinary decision, the Ilorin-based club was fined N9 million, deducted three points and three goals, and ordered to play the rest of their home matches this season at the MKO Abiola Sports Arena in Abeokuta. The club has also been directed to produce supporters involved in the violence for arrest and prosecution and has 48 hours to appeal the ruling.

According to the NPFL, Kwara United breached the league’s Framework and Rules during the 18 February encounter at the Kwara State Stadium.

The league found that the club failed to provide adequate and effective security, which led to unauthorised persons gaining access to restricted areas. It also ruled that Kwara United failed to ensure proper conduct of their supporters, resulting in harassment and injuries to match officials and officials of Rivers United.

Supporters were reported to have assaulted match officials and members of the Rivers United delegation, causing bodily harm and holding them hostage for several hours after the match. The league also cited unsporting behaviour that brought the game into disrepute.

Punishment breakdown

A breakdown of the sanctions shows that Kwara United were fined N2 million for failing to provide adequate security and N1 million for failing to control their supporters. The club must also pay N2 million for the assault on match officials and Rivers United officials, N1 million for unsporting behaviour, N1 million for holding officials hostage, and N2 million as compensation for treatment and damages.

In addition to the financial penalties, the three-point and three-goal deduction represents a significant sporting setback for the club in the closing stages of the season.

Public apology

The sanctions follow an earlier public apology from Kwara United after the 1–1 draw descended into chaos. In a statement, the club expressed “profound regret and deep concern” over the incidents and distanced itself from what it described as “irrational elements” among the crowd.

The club also issued “sincere and unreserved apologies” to Rivers United, match officials, security personnel and others affected by the unrest, while pledging to cooperate fully with authorities to identify and prosecute those responsible.

The attack reportedly included an incident involving Okey Kpalukwu, the Chairman of Chairmen in the NPFL, heightening concerns about safety and respect for league officials.

The development comes amid a broader crackdown on fan violence in the NPFL.

Growing list of offenders

This season alone, Remo Stars, Wikki Tourists and Kano Pillars, among others, have received varying punishments ranging from fines and stadium bans to other disciplinary measures linked to supporters’ misconduct.

In recent years, the NPFL has stepped up enforcement of its regulations, introducing heavier fines, points deductions and venue closures in a bid to improve matchday security and restore confidence in the domestic league.