Mixed reactions have trailed the decision of the PDP chairmanship candidate in Saturday’s FCT Area Councils election, Julius Adamu, to step down for his APC opponent, Joshua Ishaku.

Some residents, who expressed their views in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Bwari, said they were worried about true democracy, while others lauded the move.

NAN reports that Mr Adamu, who was contesting on the PDP platform, had, on Wednesday, announced his withdrawal from the race and declared support for the APC candidate.

He stated that the decision followed consultations with the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike.

Mr Adamu further stated that the move was taken “in the interest of unity and peace”, while also calling on his supporters to rally behind the APC candidate to ensure victory at the polls.

A resident of the area, James Ambo, said that such decisions, barely three days to the election, could mean that it was only beneficial to the politicians rather than the people.

“It could either be about money, position or for the interest of some high and mighty, which, unfortunately, is at the detriment of the grassroots people who are hopeful that true democracy prevailed.

“It is quite unfortunate that no one cares about how we supporters and the electorate feel in all these. They only think of their own interests,” Ambo said.

Similarly, Elekwachi Stephen, another resident, said that democracy in politics “is meant to bring hope to the people and not a game of power and control to a particular group or persons.”

“Apparently, this might have been planned from the beginning as had been rumoured, and it obviously shows we already have a winner for the election.

“Adamu’s decision, whether personal or a collective one, has wounded many hearts with genuine support for constitutional rights, but obviously, the masses’ views or interests do not count,” he said.

Mr Stephen also expressed concern that the move might demoralise some voters from coming out to vote on Saturday, with the fear that their votes might not count.

Another resident, Abigail Dauda, said that she had been frustrated by the entire process and was now indifferent about who ends up as the chairman of the area council.

Ms Dauda said that if only politicians would remove “selfish intentions” and genuinely lead the people with pure intentions and fear of God, society could be a better place and free from evil.

However, Caleb Abaji, another resident, said that Mr Adamu’s decision was a worthy one and that it demonstrated “true followership of a disciple to his leader.”

According to him, both parties have shown that, irrespective of their political differences, they are willing to make sacrifices for the benefit of democracy and bring development for the people of FCT.

“It is no longer about the parties but about individuals with true leadership qualities and vision, and who can deliver to the people. So we must give our support to better days ahead,” Mr Abaji said.

To Comfort Elias, the move is simply the will of God, stating: “only the divinely-chosen make it to the end of the race.

Ms Elias, however, urged all good-spirited people within the area council to come out en masse on Saturday and vote for the progress and development of the area.

NAN reports that the Supreme Court had, on Monday, affirmed Joshua Ishaku as the lawful chairmanship candidate of APC for the Saturday election in the area council.

A five-member panel of the court, led by Justice Jamilu Tukur, in a decisive four-to-one judgment, resolved the dispute over the rightful APC chairmanship candidate for the area council election.

Mr Tukur, in the judgment, set aside the majority decision of the Court of Appeal, Abuja, which had upheld the Federal High Court, Abuja, judgment declaring Haruna Audi as the APC chairmanship candidate.

(NAN)