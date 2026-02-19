United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc has announced the death of its former chairman, Israel Ogbue.

Mr Ogbue, 99, died on Thursday, the bank said in a statement.

“He joined the UBA Board in 2005 as a Non-Executive Director and was later appointed Chairman in 2011, a role he held with dignity and strategic foresight until his retirement in 2013.”

The Board of Directors, Management and Staff of United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc announce with deep sorrow the passing of Israel C. Ogbue, former chairman of the bank, who died peacefully today at the age of 99.

A revered boardroom statesman and distinguished administrator, Chief Ogbue devoted over six decades of his life to service in Nigeria’s public and private sectors, leaving behind an enduring legacy of integrity, discipline and institutional excellence.

Born on 18 February 1927, in Onicha-Olona, Delta State, Mr Ogbue’s professional journey began in the Federal Civil Service before he travelled to the United Kingdom for further studies.

He built an accomplished career that saw him rise through senior management ranks at the National Insurance Corporation of Nigeria (NICON), where he served with distinction until his retirement in 1988. His reputation for governance expertise subsequently earned him appointments to the boards of several leading institutions, including UBA.

During his tenure, he provided steady and principled leadership at a defining period in the Bank’s transformation, reinforcing a culture of strong corporate governance, accountability and long-term sustainability that continues to guide the institution today.

In addition to his corporate accomplishments, Mr Ogbue was a devoted family patriarch and mentor. He was the father of Awele Elumelu and father-in-law to the Group Chairman of UBA Group, Tony Elumelu.

Known for his humility and deep faith, he often attributed his longevity to God’s grace, advising younger generations to pursue ambition with moderation, remain steadfast in adversity, and place their trust in God.

“UBA Group extends its heartfelt condolences to his children, grandchildren, extended family, friends and associates. We celebrate a remarkable life of service, wisdom and impact, and we honour his invaluable contributions to UBA and to Nigeria’s corporate landscape,” the bank said in a statement on Wednesday.

Mr Ogbue is survived by his wife, children and grandchildren.

Funeral arrangements will be announced by the family in due course.