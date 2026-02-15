Rivers United’s 2025/26 CAF Champions League journey ended in sobering fashion on Saturday night, as they were comprehensively outclassed 3–0 by RS Berkane at the Stade Municipal de Berkane.

Already under pressure heading into the final group game, the Nigerian champions needed a result to bow out with pride. Instead, they ran into a Berkane side playing with authority, purpose and history in their minds. In their final Champions League group-stage appearance this season, the Moroccans delivered a statement performance to clinch qualification for the quarter-finals.

From the opening exchanges, Berkane imposed themselves with aggressive pressing and clever use of width, pinning Rivers United deep and forcing errors. The breakthrough arrived in the 38th minute when Youssef Mehri applied a simple finish from close range after being teed up by Abdelhak Assal.

Five minutes later, the hosts struck again. Senegalese forward Paul Bassene punished Rivers’ shaky defending, turning home after neat build-up play down the left involving Mounir Chouiar, sending Berkane into the break with a commanding 2–0 lead.

Rivers United offered little resistance. Struggling to cope with Berkane’s tempo and intensity, they failed to carve out any clear openings and spent long spells chasing shadows. Any lingering hopes of a comeback were extinguished eight minutes into the second half when Bassene struck again, rising to head home Ismael Kandouss’s delivery in the 53rd minute.

The numbers underlined Berkane’s dominance. The Moroccan side enjoyed 55 per cent possession, fired 22 shots, and tested the goalkeeper six times.

Rivers United, by contrast, managed just four attempts all evening and failed to register a single shot on target. Berkane saw out the remainder of the contest with ease, rotating their squad and preserving a clean sheet as the final whistle confirmed their place among Africa’s last eight.

For Rivers United, it was a painful end to a forgettable continental campaign. They conceded 13 goals, scored only twice, lost five of their six matches and collected just a single point, finishing bottom of Group A.

Attention now turns back to domestic matters. Berkane return to Botola Pro action with an away trip to Renaissance Club Zemamra, buoyed by continental momentum.

Rivers United, meanwhile, head back to Nigeria seeking to steady the ship, with an NPFL home fixture against Enyimba looming as they attempt to respond to their Champions League disappointment and salvage pride on the home front.