The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has confirmed the death of 11 persons involved in a fatal road accident on the Enugu to Port Harcourt Expressway.

The Sector Commander of FRSC Enugu State Command, Franklin Agbakoba, gave the confirmation to journalists in Enugu on Saturday after the tragic accident that involved two vehicles..

Mr Agbakoba said, “The accident happened at about 6:46 p.m. today, Saturday, at a location adjacent to the FRSC Ozalla Unit Command in the expressway.”

He said that the 11 people who died included 10 males and one female.

“A total of 36 persons, which included 27 males and nine females, got involved in the collision between a commercial Toyota Coaster Bus and an articulated Mercedes-Benz trailer this evening in Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway.

“Apart from those that unfortunately lost their lives due to the accident, seven persons, which included three males and four female, were injured in the accident.

“The injured victims have been taken to the University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital (UNTH), Ituku-Ozalla, for medical attention.

“The dead victims were taken to the UNTH Morgue,” he said.

The sector commander said that FRSC personnel had cleared off all obstructions on the expressway caused by the accident, adding: “We have restored free flow of vehicular traffic on the accident axis of the expressway.”

Mr Agbakoba added that preliminary investigations suggested Route Traffic Violation (RTV) and Loss of Control (LOC) as possible causes of the carnage.

He appreciated the officers and Marshals of FRSC Ozalla Unit Command for their swift response to the accident scene, rescue, and taking the injured victims to UNTH for medical attention and clearing of the obstruction.

“Further information on the accident will be made known to the public soon,” he said.

(NAN)