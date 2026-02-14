Some civil society organisations have welcomed the release of the timetable and schedule of activities for the 2027 general elections by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

In a joint statement on Saturday, the groups commended INEC for publishing the election calendar ahead of the statutory deadline, saying the move provides clarity for political parties, security agencies and citizens to begin preparations in earnest.

The statement followed Friday’s announcement by the INEC Chairperson, Joash Amupitan, that the presidential and National Assembly elections will hold on Saturday, 20 February 2027, while the governorship and state Assembly elections are scheduled for Saturday, 6 March 2027.

Signatories to the statement include the Centre for Media and Society (CEMESO), The Kukah Center, International Press Centre (IPC), Elect Her, Nigerian Women Trust Fund, TAF Africa and Yiaga Africa.

The organisations said the announcement formally signals the beginning of what they described as “one of the most consequential elections in our democratic history.”

They recalled that in recent weeks, they had expressed concern over delays in the conclusion of amendments to the Electoral Act and the possible impact on the timely release of the election timetable.

Citing Section 28(1) of the Electoral Act 2022, they noted that INEC is required to issue a notice of election not later than 360 days before the date fixed for an election.

According to them, the timely publication of the election calendar is essential to enable political parties to organise primaries, allow electoral stakeholders to plan logistics, and ensure security agencies prepare adequately for deployments.

They said the release of the timetable has now provided the certainty required to commence the long electoral cycle.

“As we emphasised in our earlier statements, the timely publication of the election calendar is essential for political parties, electoral stakeholders, security agencies, and citizens to adequately prepare for credible polls,” the statement read.

Concerns over electoral amendment bill

While commending INEC for complying with its statutory responsibility, the groups stressed that the publication of the timetable represents only the first phase in a complex process.

This points to the unresolved issues in the ongoing Electoral Amendment Bill before the National Assembly. They warned that ambiguities or last-minute changes could undermine the predictability already established by the timetable.

Among the contentious issues are proposed modifications to provisions on electronic transmission of results, the legal status of electronically transmitted results vis-à-vis manual collation.

The organisations, therefore, urged the conference committee of the National Assembly to adopt the version passed by the House of Representatives which makes electronic transmission of results from polling units mandatory, downloadable voter cards and the retention of clear timelines for specific electoral activities.

Integrity of the 2027 polls

Beyond legislative amendments, the groups identified several conditions they believe are critical to the credibility of the 2027 elections. These include the full implementation of the Electoral Act and INEC’s regulations and guidelines, issuance of clear operational frameworks for electronic transmission and collation of results, transparency in procurement and logistics planning, and effective coordination with security agencies to guarantee a safe electoral environment.

They also called on political parties to uphold internal democracy during primaries, comply strictly with campaign finance regulations and promote issue-based campaigns. The statement cautioned against inflammatory rhetoric capable of heightening political tensions ahead of the polls.

According to the signatories, the credibility of the 2027 elections will depend not only on INEC’s preparedness but also on the conduct of political actors and the broader political environment.

The organisations pledged to monitor each milestone in the electoral calendar and provide periodic public assessments of compliance, transparency and institutional readiness.

“The release of the timetable is a necessary milestone,” the statement said, “but the credibility of the 2027 General Elections will ultimately be measured by faithful implementation, institutional accountability and the protection of the will of the Nigerian people.”