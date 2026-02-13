The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed the 2027 presidential and National Assembly elections for Saturday, 20 February 2027.

It also fixed the governorship and state Assembly elections for Saturday, 6 March 2027.

INEC Chairman Joash Amupitan announced the timetable and schedule of the elections at a press conference in Abuja on Friday.

He said the announcement was in line with the provisions of the 1999 Constitution and Section 28(1) of the Electoral Act 2022, which requires the commission to publish notice of elections not later than 360 days before the appointed date.

“This action we are taking today is pursuant to the provisions of the Constitution of Nigeria, and in particular, Section 28, subsection 1 of the Electoral Act, 2022, which mandates the Commission to publish the notice of election not later than 360 days before the date appointed for the election,” he said.

According to him, the tenure of the President, Vice-President, Governors and Deputy Governors, except in Anambra, Bayelsa, Edo, Ekiti, Imo, Kogi and Ondo States, will lapse on 28 May 2027. Membership of the National and State Assemblies will dissolve on 8 June 2027.

“Membership of the National and State Assemblies will stand dissolved on the 8th day of June, 2021,” he said.

Citing Sections 76(2), 116(2), 132(2) and 178(2) of the Constitution, he noted that elections to the affected offices must be held not earlier than 150 days and not later than 30 days before the expiration of the current mandates.

The announcement comes amid debate over the Electoral Amendment Bill before the National Assembly.

INEC had earlier indicated on 4 February that it had concluded work on the 2027 timetable despite delays in legislative action. The commission, however, cautioned that adjustments may be required depending on when the amended law is enacted.

Mr Amupitan reaffirmed the commission’s independence, stressing that the authority to fix election dates rests solely with INEC.

He directed all Resident Electoral Commissioners, including that of the FCT, to publish notices in their respective constituencies.

He explained that party primaries, the submission of nomination forms, and the campaign period will proceed strictly within the statutory windows provided in the published timetable. Campaigns, he added, will end 24 hours before election day as stipulated by law.

The 2027 general election will cover the offices of President and Vice President, Governors and Deputy Governors in eligible states, and members of the Senate, the House of Representatives, and the state Houses of Assembly.

Mr Amupitan said the detailed timetable and schedule of activities have been uploaded to the party’s website and circulated to registered political parties and stakeholders.

“The commission has worked meticulously to set the election timetable and sequence of activities to ensure a smooth electoral process in 2027. We remain committed to conducting free, fair, and credible elections, even as we await the National Assembly’s approval of the amended Electoral Act,” he said

The commission also addressed ongoing discussions around electoral reforms, acknowledging calls to strengthen the legal framework to reflect evolving democratic expectations.

The 2027 timetable continues the commission’s long-term planning framework introduced under former chairman Mahmood Yakubu, which sought to provide predictability in election scheduling and reduce logistical setbacks.

Pre-election activities will include continuous voter registration, party primaries, candidate nominations and the deployment of technology for voter verification and result collation. INEC said preparations will be concluded ahead of the polls to safeguard transparency.

Political parties have meanwhile called on lawmakers to expedite consideration of the amendment bill to prevent last-minute changes.