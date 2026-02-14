For Rivers United, the curtain call of the group stage in the CAF Champions League comes with pride, pressure lifted, but eyes firmly fixed on the drama that will unfold across the continent this weekend.

Matchday 6 brings the 2025/26 group phase to a gripping conclusion, with only three of the eight quarter-final tickets already confirmed and five still up for grabs. While Rivers United are mathematically out, their final fixture carries real consequence; not just for Group A, but for the wider Champions League picture.

Rivers United’s final stand in Group A

Group A has already crowned Pyramids FC as winners, with the Egyptian champions sitting comfortably on 13 points ahead of their home clash against Power Dynamos.

The real tension, however, surrounds second place. RS Berkane and Power Dynamos are locked level on seven points, with Berkane holding the advantage on head-to-head.

That puts Rivers United squarely in the spotlight. The Nigerian champions travel to Morocco to face Berkane knowing a positive result could dramatically reshape the qualification race. A Rivers United win would throw the group wide open and hand Power Dynamos a lifeline heading into their clash with Pyramids. Even in elimination, Rivers United still have the chance to influence who advances.

Confirmed Quarter-finalists

Across the continent, three clubs are already assured of a place in the last eight: Defending champions, Pyramids FC, record winners Al Ahly, and Mali’s history-makers, Stade Malien

The remaining five spots will be decided in one final, unforgiving round of fixtures.

Group B: Heavyweights and hope

Al Ahly have already secured progression with nine points, but the fight for second remains alive. AS FAR sit on eight points, while Young Africans trail on five.

Al Ahly host AS FAR in Cairo in a match that could still decide the group winner. Meanwhile, Young Africans must defeat already-eliminated JS Kabylie and hope results elsewhere fall their way.

Group C: Four teams, two tickets

Group C remains the most delicately balanced of all. Al-Hilal Omdurman lead with eight points, followed by MC Alger on seven, Mamelodi Sundowns on six, and St Éloi Lupopo on five.

All four still have a path to the quarter-finals. Hilal host Lupopo in Omdurman, while Sundowns and MC Alger meet in a winner-takes-all showdown in South Africa.

Group D: One final duel

Stade Malien have wrapped up top spot with 11 points, leaving one qualification place to be settled in a direct shootout. Esperance Tunis and Atlético Petroleos, both on six points, meet in Tunis with everything on the line.

Already-eliminated Simba conclude their campaign against Stade Malien.

Matchday 6 Fixtures

Saturday, 14 February

Al-Hilal Omdurman (SUD) vs St Éloi Lupopo (DRC)

Mamelodi Sundowns (RSA) vs MC Alger (ALG)

Esperance Tunis (TUN) vs Atlético Petroleos (ANG)

Simba (TAN) vs Stade Malien (MLI)

Berkane (MAR) vs Rivers United (NGA)

Pyramids (EGY) vs Power Dynamos (ZAM)

Sunday, 15 February

Al Ahly (EGY) vs AS FAR (MAR)

Young Africans (TAN) vs JS Kabylie (ALG)

For Rivers United, the journey may end here, but their final 90 minutes still carry weight. As contenders battle for survival, the Pride of Rivers head into Morocco with the chance to leave a lasting imprint on Group A, and remind the continent that even in elimination, Nigerian champions still matter on Africa’s biggest club stage.