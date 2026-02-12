Morocco has been elected to a two-year term on the(AU-PSC) following a first-round vote held in Addis Ababa.

Morocco’s foreign ministry announced in a statement that the vote was held during the 48th Ordinary Session of the AU Executive Council on Wednesday.

According to the statement, the kingdom secured more than two-thirds of the ballots – 34 votes in total – during the election.

“Since its return to the African Union in 2017, Morocco has been elected twice to this body, serving a three-year term from 2022 and 2025 and another two-year term from 2018 to 2020.

“During these mandates, Morocco has constructively contributed to improving the working methods and promoting best practices, alongside other AU PSC member States, through a responsible and inclusive approach,” the statement said.

The Peace and Security Council is the African Union’s standing decision-making organ responsible for the prevention, management and resolution of conflicts across the continent.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 48th Ordinary Session of the Executive Council of the African Union (AU) began on Wednesday in Addis Ababa.

Morocco is attending the current Executive Council session with a delegation led by Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita.

The meeting precedes the 39th African Union Summit of Heads of State and Government, scheduled for 14–15 February.

(NAN)