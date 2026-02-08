An 18-year-old housewife (name withheld ) in Potiskum, Yobe State, has allegedly cut off her husband’s manhood.

Dungus Abdulkarim, the spokesman for the state police command, disclosed this in a statement in Damaturu on Saturday.

He said the disturbing incident allegedly occurred at about 1 a.m. on 6 February, but was reported to the Potiskum Divisional Police Station at about 3 p.m. on the same day.

Mr Abdulkarim said the suspect, who was at large, used a sharp knife to mutilate her husband’s organ and fled the scene of the crime.

“Following the report, police operatives promptly visited the scene and rushed the victim to the State Specialist Hospital, Potiskum, for urgent medical attention.

“He was subsequently referred to the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Azare, where he is currently receiving treatment,” the spokesman said.

He said the investigation was ongoing to arrest the fleeing suspect and unravel the circumstances surrounding the crime.

The spokesman said he would not divulge some sensitive details of the crime in order to protect the victim from trauma.

Mr Abdulkarim said the state Commissioner of Police, Emmanuel Ado, strongly condemned the crime and emphasised that marriage should be built on mutual respect, understanding, patience, and tolerance.

“Marriage must never be an avenue for violence, abuse, or humiliation,” the police spokesman quoted the commissioner as saying.

(NAN)