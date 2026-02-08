Troops of the Nigerian Army under 17 Brigade, Katsina, have recovered 529 rustled livestock following a fierce gun battle with suspected terrorists in Kafur Local Government Area (LGA) of Katsina.

Abayomi Adisa, the acting assistant director, Army Public Relations, 17 Brigade Nigerian Army, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Katsina.

According to him, the operation carried out by the troops of Forward Operation Base (FOB) Malumfashi was a major success.

“Acting on credible intelligence about terrorist activities around Kasuwan Sabo, Kafur LGA, the troops were led by the Commanding Officer of FOB Malumfashi, Lt,-Col. M.M. Isa.

“Military sources disclosed that the operation, conducted on Feb. 7, 2026, targeted terrorists believed to have infiltrated the state from neighbouring Zamfara.

“The criminals were allegedly led by Idi Abasu Aiki, suspected to be the younger brother of notorious bandit leader Ado Aliero,” Mr Adisa added.

According to him, upon sighting the advancing troops, the terrorists opened fire, prompting a fierce exchange of gunfire.

“However, the troops responded with superior firepower, forcing the assailants to retreat into nearby bushes while abandoning part of the stolen livestock.

“The soldiers immediately embarked on a hot pursuit, catching up with the fleeing terrorists between Burdugau and Unguwan Matau villages in Malumfashi LGA, where the criminals were compelled to abandon all remaining rustled animals.

“After an extensive sweep of the area, the troops successfully recovered 529 livestock, including 290 cows, 238 sheep, and one donkey, as well as one motorcycle.”

Mr Adisa further explained that fourteen cows were, however, killed during the exchange of fire after the terrorists reportedly used them as shields.

Notably, he said that the operation recorded no casualties among the troops, highlighting their professionalism and combat effectiveness.

“The recovered animals were subsequently handed over to the relevant authorities for proper identification and return to their rightful owners.

“The exercise was supervised by the Chairman of Kafur LGA, Suraju Nature, alongside the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Superintendent of Police Aminu Salihu.

“Commending the troops, the General Officer Commanding 8-Division and Commander, Sector 2 Joint Task Force (North-West), Operation FANSAN YAMMA, Maj-Gen. Paul Koughna, praised their gallantry and professionalism.”

According to Mr Adisa, Mr Koughna reassured residents of their unwavering commitment to sustaining aggressive operations against criminal elements within the Division’s Area of Responsibility.

He further stated that troops of FOB Malumfashi have since continued aggressive patrols in the area to deny terrorists freedom of action and ensure lasting security.

(NAN)