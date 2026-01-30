Members of the Anambra State House of Assembly have called on the state government to direct the Head of Service, Theodora Igwegbe, to conduct a personnel audit across MDAs in the state.

Mimi Azikiwe, representing Onitsha 1 State Constituency, made the call in a motion she raised during plenary on Thursday in Akwa.

She also moved a motion calling on the Chairman of the Local Government Service Commission, Vincent Ezeaka, to conduct a similar audit across all council areas.

She described a staff and personnel audit as a systematic and comprehensive review of an organisation’s human resources policies and practices.

Mrs Azikiwe said that the aim was to assess effectiveness and ensure compliance with legal and regulatory requirements.

She added that the objective was also to identify an organisation’s strengths and weaknesses while aligning workforce capacity with organisational goals.

“It is also to promote a productive work environment, bridge organisational gaps and skill assessment aside from others,” she said.

The lawmaker said that a staff audit strengthens management performance by identifying policy gaps and procedural lapses.

“It enhances human resources effectiveness by supporting employee relations and improving communication channels and conflict resolution mechanisms.

“Auditing provides critical insight into workforce planning, employee relations, training needs, skill assessment and serves as a tool for workforce optimisation.

“It enhances efficiency and accountability across ministries, departments and agencies,” she said.

Mrs Azikiwe said that proper documentation and review of employee records provide accuracy and knowledge on when to employ a new workforce.

She noted that the last audit exercise in the state was done in 2018.

Ebuka Igwe, representing Idemili South State Constituency, seconded the motion.

He said that the audit exercise is due as the essence is to improve the workforce of the state and create room for the replacement of the retired personnel or dead workers.

Noble Igwe, representing Ogbura 1 State Constituency, described the motion as “timely and wonderful,” as it would help identify diligent workers and reduce decay in the government system.

Mr Igwe said that auditing indicates staff strength, identifies weaknesses in the system, provides room for upgrades and better service conditions, and encourages greater productivity.

The Speaker, Sometochukwu Udeze, commended the lawmakers for the motion, which he said was far-reaching in human development and needed for the economic growth of the state.

He urged the government to ensure that the motion was urgently attended to, as it is a matter of public importance.

NYSC members’ visit to the House

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that during the plenary, the House received over 20 corps members serving in Awka South Local Government Area of the state who visited to witness the proceedings.

Mr Udeze enjoined the corps members to pay attention to pay attention to the House proceedings as they are the future lawmakers and leaders.

Praise Urliefe, the leader of the team, expressed delight at witnessing the proceedings in the House and watching the debate by the lawmakers. She described it as inspiring.

The corps member said that it was their first time enjoying such a privilege and would not take such experience for granted.