Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State has directed that all markets and shops across the state should open for business, specifically on Mondays and all viable days, as part of efforts to revive economic activities.

Mr Soludo gave the directive on Thursday in Awka during an interactive session with market and line leaders from across the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the meeting was convened against the backdrop of the recent closure of the Onitsha Main Market and the lingering Monday sit-at-home practice in parts of the South-east.

The governor told traders that his government was considering a “renovate or rebuild” option for the facility.

He said the project would either turn the market into a modern trading hub or comprehensively modernise the existing structures.

He said regardless of the option adopted, Monday market closures will no longer be tolerated.

Mr Soludo said, “The sit-at-home practice has evolved from a political protest into a criminal activity, and it is not in any way linked to Mr Nnamdi Kanu.

“I do not support the sit-at-home, and it is not even observed in Umuahia, his hometown.

“We will deploy stronger measures to enforce compliance, as many of those enforcing the sit-at-home are not indigenes of Anambra.”

Responding, the market leaders expressed readiness to comply with the directive but raised concerns about security and logistics.

The Chairman of the Onitsha Main Market, Chijioke Okpalugo, said traders would commence Monday trading in line with the governor’s vision.

He also appealed for improved security presence in markets to ensure the safety of traders and customers.

He further called for the full operation of motor parks to enable the inflow of buyers from within and outside the state, as well as action against those who benefited from or facilitated the enforcement of the sit-at-home.

Mr Soludo assured traders that the state government would overhaul the security architecture around markets to prevent harassment and guarantee the safety of lives and property.

He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to restoring normal commercial activities across the state.