‎The Ondo State Government has said that the failure to use prescribed quality of materials and adhere to building regulations caused the collapse of the two-storey building in Akure, the state capital on Tuesday.

Officials of the Ondo State Emergency Response at the Office of the Deputy Governor made an on the spot assessment of the site of the building collapse on Tuesday and concluded that the disaster was avoidable.

‎The Acting Permanent Secretary, Office of the Ondo State Deputy Governor, Frederick Orunko, and the Special Assistant to the Ondo State Governor on Emergency Response, Wellington Adebawo, led the delegation to the site located at Adegbola, along Oyemekun Road, Akure.

‎The collapsed structure, which was still at the construction stage, caved in while construction workers and artisans were actively working on the site.

‎According to Mr Orunko, preliminary findings suggest that the collapse may have been caused by the use of sub-standard construction materials.

‎He said the construction was rushed, poorly executed, shoddy workmanship and disregard for approved building standards.

‎He described the incident as preventable and announced that the construction site would be sealed immediately, while appropriate sanctions would be imposed on those responsible for the project, in line with extant building and safety regulations in the state.

‎Corroborating these findings, Mr Adebawo, affirmed that evidence at the site pointed to inferior materials and accelerated construction practices as the likely causes of the collapse.

‎He declared that requisite sanctions would be meted out to the building engineers and professionals involved, stressing that “negligence in construction would not be tolerated by the Ondo State Government.”

‎Mr Adebawo further stated that his office would intensify the enforcement of safety standards and best practices across the construction sector in Ondo State, noting that this formed part of the objectives of recent operational engagements and understudy visits to the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA).

‎He explained that lessons drawn from LASEMA’s operations would be adapted and fully implemented to strengthen emergency preparedness and preventive oversight in the state.

‎As part of the renewed safety drive, the special assistant revealed that regular quality assessments of buildings under construction would be carried out across Ondo State.

‎He added that no construction worker would henceforth be allowed to operate on any site without appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE), emphasising that the use of safety kits would be mandatory.

‎The Director of the Ondo State Fire Service, Folorunso Samuel, and the Deputy Director of Operations, Ondo State Fire Service, Falanu Kehinde, were also present during the on-the-spot assessment of the collapsed building and participated in evaluating the structural failure and ensuring that the area was secured against further risks.

‎The officials reiterated the commitment of the Ondo State Government to protecting lives and property through strict regulation, proactive monitoring, and decisive enforcement of construction standards, assuring residents that concrete steps are being taken to prevent a recurrence of such incidents across the state.

‎Incidentally, no deaths were recorded in the collapse, but seven persons who were workers at the site secured varying degrees of injuries.

‎They were quickly ferried to a hospital for medical attention as soon as they were rescued from the rubble.

Previous incident

‎Last week, one persons died at Oba Ile, in Akure North Local Government Area during a building demolition exercise.

‎The deceased, Olu Bamgboye, popularly called Ologbo, reportedly lost his life while supervising the demolition of an old structure along the NTA Road axis of the community.

‎Sources said the building had recently been acquired by a property developer, who contracted Mr Bamgboye to clear the site ahead of a new construction project.

‎It was gathered that the exercise was nearing completion when a concrete pillar suddenly gave way and collapsed.

‎The pillar reportedly struck Mr Bamgboye, killing him on the spot before help could arrive.