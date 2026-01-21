There was a mild drama in Abia State in the early hours of Tuesday when a former Commissioner of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs in the state, Charles Ogbonna, disrupted a church service and chased members with a cutlass over noise pollution.

Mr Ogbonna served as commissioner under the administration of Okezie Ikpeazu, who governed Abia from 2015 to 2023.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the incident happened in the Ibeku Area of Umuahia, the state capital.

Multiple residents of the area told this newspaper that members had rented Umuobasi Town Hall, which is close to Mr Ogbonna’s residence, for a church vigil service.

‘Get out!

A video clip of the incident has been circulating on social media.

In the clip, seen by PREMIUM TIMES, Mr Ogbonna was heard ordering the worshippers to leave the hall and stop the service.

“Get out,” he yelled at the members while wielding the cutlass.

A male member later appeared to be adjusting some musical instruments in the hall. The former commissioner got angrier.

“I will deal with you if you don’t get away from here,” he shouted at the man.

Some women, who attended the church vigil, appealed to Mr Ogbonna to allow them complete the worship since they had long started since 7 p.m. the previous day.

“Don’t beg me because I don’t think it will change anything. Take these children away. Go away,” he retorted.

How it happened

A resident, who identified himself simply as Chinedu, told PREMIUM TIMES that Mr Ogbonna stormed the hall with the cutlass at about 1 a.m. on Tuesday and asked everyone to vacate the premises immediately.

He said the former commissioner complained that the service ought not to take place in the hall surrounded by residential houses.

“The man was angry that the worshippers were causing noise pollution which did not allow people in the neighbourhood to sleep,” Chinedu said.

He said the former commissioner’s children later arrived at the hall and calmed the situation.

Police speak

When contacted, the police spokesperson in Abia, Maureen Chinaka, declined to speak on the incident.

Mrs Chinaka, a deputy superintendent of police, said the church members should report the former commissioner’s action to the nearest police station for action.

“Let them report to the nearest police station,” she said.

Noise pollution by churches

The Nigerian government have become critical of noise pollution caused by churches and other establishments lately.

In October 2025, for instance, the Lagos State Government sealed some establishments, including churches, over noise pollution.

Earlier in 2024, the Enugu State Government announced plans to shut down churches and mosques for noise pollution in the Enugu metropolis.

A few days ago, the Anambra State Government cautioned churches in the state against noise pollution during school hours, following a petition from a private school near the church.

The school alleged that the church’s activities during school hours disrupted its academic activities.