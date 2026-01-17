Troops of the Nigerian Army’s 6 Brigade, Sector 3 of Operation Whirl Stroke, have foiled a kidnapping and robbery attempt along the Wukari–Ikyior Road in Wukari Local Government Area of Taraba State, rescuing two victims, officials said on Saturday.

In a statement, the Acting Assistant Director of Army Public Relations, Umar Muhammad, said the incident occurred on Friday.

Mr Muhammad said soldiers deployed from the Forward Operating Base in Wukari responded swiftly to distress calls after suspected criminals blocked the road and attacked commuters.

“On sighting the troops, the attackers fled into nearby bushes, abandoning their victims at the scene and escaping with their motorcycle,” he said

The rescued persons were identified as Terso Kerso, 48, and Udongu Terbo, 42, both from the Ikyior community in Wukari LGA.

They were said to be unconscious at the time of rescue and were immediately taken to the Federal University Teaching Hospital, Wukari, for medical treatment.

Following the incident, the army said it had intensified patrols and surveillance in the area to deter further criminal activity and reassure residents and road users of a sustained security presence.

The Commander of 6 Brigade and Sector 3, Operation Whirl Stroke, Kingsley Uwa, commended the troops for their swift response and professionalism, noting that their timely intervention prevented a possible loss of lives.

Mr Uwa reaffirmed the Nigerian Army’s commitment to proactive operations across its area of responsibility and urged the public to continue providing timely and credible information to security agencies to support ongoing security efforts.