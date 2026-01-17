The Lagos State Police Command has explained the reasons for suspending its investigation into multiple rape and other allegations against Chris Okafor, founder of the Mountain of Liberation and Miracle Ministry.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the Commissioner of Police, Olohundare Jimoh, earlier ordered a probe and directed Mr Okafor to report to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Panti.

However, he later disclosed that the case was transferred to the Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of Zone 2, Sylvester Alabi, for further action.

Providing an update on the matter, the command’s spokesperson, Abimbola Adebisi, said the investigation was temporarily halted after the invited complainants failed to appear, TheCable reported.

She added that the command could not conduct a parallel investigation while the Zone 2 Command was handling the case under the supervision of the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun.

Reasons

Ms Adebisi further explained that the cleric was released on personal recognition to allow the IGP-monitored investigation to proceed without interference.

She noted: “There has not been further investigation from the command. I do not know if you are aware that he was invited. They came around, and that was when we discovered that he had similar petitions which they are still under investigation. So, the CP directed us to halt. When it is done with them in Zone 2, we will reopen ours.

“And all the complainants we have been calling on have refused to show up. For now, we are not pressing further. We are not pushing the complainants further. We just wait. And when zone 2 is done, then we will wait for the outcome. And we will know the next line of action. He was released on self-recognition to proceed to zone 2 for further investigation there.”

Backstory

The controversy surrounding Mr Okafor began in December 2025 after actress Doris Ogala alleged that he had reneged on a promise of marriage and allegedly ruined her life.

This newspaper reported that Ms Ogala claimed the alleged betrayal caused her severe emotional distress, alongside several other accusations.

The dispute escalated when the cleric issued a public apology to Ms Ogala and other women he said he had offended, while also accusing his ex-wife, Bessem, of adultery.

Ms Bessem, however, denied the allegation, insisting that she remained faithful throughout their marriage. She further accused Mr Okafor of subjecting her to physical abuse.

Amid the escalating controversy and emerging allegations, Mr Okafor announced that he would step aside from his ministerial duties for one month.