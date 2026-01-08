Super Eagles captain Wilfred Ndidi has offered to personally pay players’ match bonuses if the authorities fail to fulfil their promise before Nigeria’s quarter-final clash against Algeria at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The development was disclosed by BBC Sport Africa journalist Oluwashina Okeleji in a series of posts on X (formerly Twitter), as concerns over unpaid bonuses threatened to disrupt Nigeria’s preparations in Marrakesh.

Providing an update on the situation, Mr Okeleji quoted Ndidi as saying: “I’ve been pushing the team to train and play the game vs Algeria. I’ve been doing this since the second game. I’ve now made a commitment to the staff & players that I’ll personally pay the bonuses if the authority fail to before Saturday.”

According to Mr Okeleji, the Besiktas midfielder also appealed directly to his teammates to remain focused and continue preparations despite the uncertainty around payments.

“#Nigeria captain Wilfred Ndidi has pleaded with his teammates to train in Marrakesh on Thursday & play the game v #Algeria,” Mr Okeleji wrote. Ndidi was further quoted as saying, “I don’t want this unpaid bonuses to affect our preparations. I told players & coaching staff that I’d personally make the payments if they don’t get it.”

Ndidi’s gesture comes despite assurances from the Federal Government earlier on Thursday that the needful will be done.

FG promise

The Minister of State for Finance, Doris Nkiruka Uzoka-Anite, had announced that match bonuses for the Super Eagles were already being processed and would be paid without further delay.

“I am pleased to provide an update on the administrative progress regarding the match bonuses for our national team at AFCON 2025,” Uzoka-Anite said in a post on X.

She added that “the Federal Government and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) have successfully streamlined the foreign exchange processing to ensure our players are rewarded without further delay.”

The minister further assured that “the final transfers to domiciliary accounts are currently in flight” and that players could expect the funds to reflect “starting today or tomorrow.”

Despite the government’s reassurance, uncertainty over the timing of payments appears to have prompted Ndidi’s personal intervention to prevent any disruption to the team’s preparations.

Mr Okeleji noted that the captain’s move followed sustained efforts by senior players to keep the squad united.

“Since the win over Tunisia that sealed round of 16 spot, Ndidi & other senior players have been pushing the team to stay focused & keep playing,” he wrote.

The journalist added that Ndidi first informed senior players of his decision before addressing the full squad.

“He told the senior players of his commitment to make the payments before addressing the squad,” Mr Okeleji said.

The bonus issue had earlier raised fears of possible training boycotts, recalling previous disputes involving Nigeria’s national teams at major tournaments. However, the immediate tension appears to have eased.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered The Super Eagles trained on arrival in Marrakesh on Thursday.

Nigeria, who have won all their matches so far at AFCON 2025, will face Algeria on Saturday at the Stade de Marrakech, with a place in the semi-finals at stake.