Super Eagles captain Wilfred Ndidi has fired a clear message ahead of Nigeria’s Group C opener against Tanzania, insisting that reputation counts for nothing at the AFCON and that complacency is the quickest route to embarrassment.

Three-time champions Nigeria arrived in Morocco as overwhelming favourites against the Taifa Stars, having won four of their seven previous meetings, with the other three ending in stalemates. But history, Ndidi insists, offers no guarantees in a tournament renowned for chaos, shocks, and the collapse of giants.

The Super Eagles, he stressed, are not tourists.

They are contenders, he said.

Africa’s premier football competition has long been defined by its unpredictability, with debutants stunning heavyweights and underdogs rewriting the script. For Ndidi, qualification alone is proof that no team deserves to be overlooked.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, the Super Eagles skipper laid down the mental standard for the squad.

“Every country that has qualified for the AFCON will not be underrated.

“They are capable of also competing for the trophy, but we, as Nigerians, have come to contend. We are not just here to compete, we are here to contend,” he said.

It is a statement that mirrors Nigeria’s ambition; not survival, not respectability, but silverware.

Now playing his club football with Beşiktaş, Ndidi understands the weight of expectation that follows the green-and-white jersey, especially at AFCON.

A Captain’s burden and fuel

This tournament marks Ndidi’s first major international competition as Nigeria’s captain, and he revealed that his drive is shaped as much by the dressing room as by the millions watching from home and the diaspora.

“To be honest, inspiration comes from the team and from Nigerians, what we’ve gone through before and what we are expecting now.

“So the inspiration is what we have at hand and what we are going to do. We focus on this AFCON, and we’ll see what’s next,” he said.

For a player set to feature in his 12th AFCON match, experience blends with responsibility, leadership forged through past disappointments and near-misses.

Morocco turns green

Nigeria are expected to enjoy strong backing in Fez, with fans travelling from home and Nigerian students already securing tickets in large numbers.

Ndidi’s message to supporters was confident and straightforward.

He said, “The only thing I have to say is for them to come, enjoy the game and just have fun with it, because it is going to be an interesting game.

“The guys are ready, we are really focused on this game, which is the most important because it is the game at hand.”

Chelle is unfazed by the absentees

While Ndidi addressed mentality, Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle tackled personnel issues on the eve of the clash.

Nigeria will be without William Troost-Ekong, who retired from international football after the provisional squad announcement, and Benjamin Fredrick, sidelined for the entire tournament due to injury.

Meanwhile, Ola Aina remains in rehabilitation after suffering a hamstring injury early in Nigeria’s World Cup qualifier against South Africa.

Despite the setbacks, Chelle remains resolute.

He has named eight defenders in his 28-man squad, including AFCON debutants Bruno Onyemaechi, Igoh Ogbu, and Ryan Alebiosu.

“No, I am not worried. I trust my players. Of course, I would prefer these guys to be here, but now I am with my squad, and I trust them so much. We have a strong defence, and we have worked a lot on it,” Chelle said.

The Malian tactician was also quick to stress that defensive solidity is a collective responsibility.

“When you want to defend, it is not only about the defenders; it is about all the players on the pitch. Everyone is focused on that, for sure,” the coach said.

Chelle refused to reveal his starting XI, insisting final decisions would be made after the team’s last training session.

“Definitely, we are ready to play this game. At the moment, I cannot tell you which players will start because I do not want to, and we still have our final training session today to work on it,” he said.

The battle ahead

Nigeria face Taifa Stars at the Fez Stadium in Fez today, Tuesday, with kickoff at 18:30 hours.

For the Super Eagles, it is not just an opening fixture; it is the first test of intent, and if Ndidi’s words are anything to go by, Nigeria are not here to warm up. They are here to win.