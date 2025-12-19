Wilfred Ndidi has been confirmed as the new captain of the Super Eagles, with the Besiktas midfielder describing the role as a major responsibility that he is ready to shoulder with the full support of his teammates and officials.

Speaking after his official appointment, Ndidi emphasised that leadership in the national team must be collective, built on a shared understanding and unity of purpose, rather than individual authority.

“It’s a huge responsibility, and with the help of the players, I think everything will go smoothly,” Ndidi said in an interview with the Super Eagles media department.

The 29-year-old revealed that he has already begun consultations within the squad, particularly with senior players, to ensure everyone is aligned with the team’s objectives as Nigeria target a fourth AFCON title in Morocco.

“I’ve had a conversation with a couple of players, just some of the older players. You know, just try to make them understand the reason why we’re here, you know. Also need the support also from the staff. We’re all in this together,” he said.

Ndidi emphasised the importance of clarity and unity within the group, noting that leadership conversations have focused on keeping the squad focused and committed.

“So we just have this conversation of the task at hand, you know. And it is very important we all be on the same page.”

Paying tribute to a leader before him

Ndidi paid glowing tribute to his predecessor, William Troost-Ekong, describing him as a player whose leadership left a lasting impact on the team. He highlighted the qualities he admired and hopes to carry forward.

“He’s a great leader. He speaks a lot for the team. He stands for the team. And he tries to take everything in for the team, you know. And I admire him a lot,” Ndidi said.

“And how outspoken he is. And I think he’s one person whom everyone in the team looks up to, you know. Like he’s that guy that actually stands for the team.”

Ndidi added that the former captain remains an influence within the squad despite stepping aside from the role.

“I’ve learnt a lot from him. And also, we spoke a couple of weeks ago and just chipping some advice, you know, from him once in, once out, you know. So I feel like he’s still part of the team, you know, and he’s going to be missed.”

A new chance to right past wrongs

The Super Eagles’ failure to qualify for the last World Cup remains a painful memory for players and fans alike, and Ndidi acknowledged the disappointment while looking ahead.

“Yeah, it was a sad one. Missing out on the World Cup. And this is another opportunity, you know, they say another day, another opportunity,” he said.

The new captain believes the team has a chance to restore pride and reconnect with Nigerians through renewed commitment and collective effort.

“It’s another opportunity to correct the wrongs and put smiles on the faces of Nigerians and make the country proud once again.”

Ndidi, however, was clear-eyed about the challenge ahead.

“It’s not going to be an easy task, but we’re really, really up for it. We know the task ahead, and we look forward to enjoying it together, yeah.”

AFCON mission

Nigeria have been drawn into Group C alongside Tunisia, Uganda, and Tanzania—a group that promises no easy matches.

The Super Eagles will kick off their campaign against Tanzania on 23 December at the Complexe Sportif de Fès, then take on Tunisia on 27 December and close out the group stage against Uganda on 30 December.

For Nigeria, the tournament offers a fresh chance to end a long wait for continental glory.

The Super Eagles last lifted the AFCON trophy in 2013, adding to earlier triumphs on home soil in 1980 and in Tunisia in 1994.

Since then, however, near misses and painful exits have marked their recent campaigns, including a runner-up finish at the previous edition.

Influential leaders

Since Christian Chukwu became the first captain to lift the Africa Cup of Nations for Nigeria in 1980, the Super Eagles have seen a line of leaders who have each left their mark.

Chukwu’s calm authority set the standard, followed by stalwarts like Stephen Keshi, who captained Nigeria to World Cup qualification and later guided the team as coach, and Nwankwo Kanu, whose skill and composure inspired teammates on and off the pitch.

Subsequent leaders, including Joseph Yobo, Vincent Enyeama, John Obi Mikel, Ahmed Musa, and, most recently, William Troost-Ekong, brought their own styles of leadership, blending experience with locker-room influence.

With Ndidi now wearing the armband, the Super Eagles begin a new chapter — one defined by shared leadership, accountability, and the pursuit of redemption on the international stage.