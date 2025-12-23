The police in Anambra State have invited a suspended member of the state assembly, Bernard Udemezue, for questioning over alleged defamation and cyber bullying.

Mr Udemezue, who represents Ayamelum Constituency, posted a copy of the invitation on his Facebook page on Monday.

The letter, dated 17 December, was signed by Jude Ohaja, an assistant commissioner of police in Anambra State, on behalf of the deputy commissioner of police in charge of the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID).

“Sequel to an ongoing investigation over a case of defamation of character, cyberbullying and false information reported against you by the Anambra State Government.

“You are requested to (appear for an) interview (with) the deputy commissioner of police SCID Awka on the 23/12/2025 by 12 noon through O/C D5 Section,” the letter read.

The letter did not indicate how Mr Udemezue committed the alleged offences.

Prolonged battle with the assembly, governor

Mr Udemezue, a member of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has been in a protracted face-off with the leadership of Anambra State House of Assembly.

In a recent interview with Wazobia FM Onitsha in Anambra State, the suspended lawmaker narrated that his feud with the assembly began when an opposition lawmaker was removed from the assembly WhatsApp platform for allegedly insulting another colleague said to be an ally of the Speaker, Somtochukwu Udeze, a member of the ruling All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

Mr Udemezue claimed that despite his entreaties, Mr Udeze reportedly refused to remove the APGA lawmaker who was allegedly the first to commit the act of insulting the opposition lawmaker.

The now suspended lawmaker claimed another ally of Mr Udeze later insulted him, which prompted him to ask the speaker to remove the colleague, which was not done.

“So, I said, let me start to unleash my own insults. I didn’t abuse anybody (without cause). I abuse those who abused me,” he claimed.

He said his responses to fellow lawmakers who allegedly abused him resulted in his initial three months suspension in August for three months.

The suspension was later extended by additional three months after the suspended lawmaker allegedly failed to comply with conditions set for the lifting of his initial suspension.

In the interview, Mr Udemezue said, after his initial apology letters were rejected for not following the procedures, he rewrote the apology letter and submitted it, but has not gotten a response.

Beyond his face-off with the assembly, Mr Udemezue has been critical of Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State, who is also a member of APGA.

In one of his posts on Facebook on 28 November, the suspended lawmaker claimed the governor has “sometimes spent (money) without budgeting.”

The suspended lawmaker also accused Mr Soludo of disrespecting Anambra State by failing to bow to the House mace after laying the 2026 budget estimates in November.

“When you bow to the mace, you’re not bowing to a stick, Mr Speaker or the House but to the 30 constituencies that make up Anambra State and such despicable disregard for the Mace implies disregard for the appropriation to be done by the House,” he said.

He later suggested that the lawmakers present during the incident kept quiet because “maybe” the governor “sponsored their elections” to the assembly.