Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State has approved N42 billion for road, erosion control, and electrification projects across the state.

The State Commissioner for Works (rural roads) and Public Information, Charles Aniagwu, who briefed journalists in Asaba on Wednesday, said the approvals were reached at the state executive council meeting.

He stated that the approvals were in line with the state government’s commitment to accelerate development and enhance the quality of life for residents in the state.

Mr Aniagwu said the approvals covered critical road infrastructure, erosion control measures and the extension of energy supply, particularly in the Udu area, to boost industrial and domestic power needs.

“The State Executive Council approved major works on the old Lagos–Asaba Road, including the reconstruction of phase two covering the Obior to Ubulu-Uku axis in Aniocha South as well as the Ute-Ogbeje to Ebuenor and Ani-Nwachokor routes in Ika North East.

“Some of these projects had their costs reviewed upward due to changes in market prices and earlier delays caused by weather and funding challenges.

“The Council also approved the upward review of the Ute-Ogbeje to Otolokpo Road, and approved the construction of the Etua-Etiti and Etua-Oliogo internal roads in Ndokwa West, to enable contractors to mobilise fully and complete the projects,” he said.

The commissioner explained that the construction of erosion control measures around the Asaba International Airport was approved to protect the surrounding infrastructures from flooding.

According to him, flood control works would also be extended along the Dennis Osadebay Way in Asaba from the traffic light to Abraka Road, an area badly affected by erosion and floodwaters.

He listed other approvals, including the completion of internal roads in Otorho-Abraka, in the Ethiope East Local Government Area, and the construction of Imohwe Street road in Ughelli main town.

On electrification, Mr Aniagwu said the state executive council approved the replacement of a broken-down 15MVA power transformer and the installation of new 300KVA transformers.

He also stated that approval was made for the rehabilitation of substations and ancillary equipment to improve the electricity supply in Udu and adjoining communities.

“These interventions are deliberate efforts by the Oborevwori administration to boost energy supply, support economic activities and improve living conditions in our communities.

“You will recall that the governor recently signed the N1.7 trillion 2026 Appropriation Bill into law, where 70 per cent of the budget was dedicated to capital expenditure,” Mr Aniagwu said.

The commissioner assured that the Oborevwori administration will continue to prioritise development, ensuring that all due procurement processes are followed before project awards and execution.

He expressed hope that the approved projects would significantly advance the state’s developmental plan, adding that the government remained appreciative of the support it had received from residents and stakeholders.

Oborevwori gives reason for influx of businesses into Delta

Meanwhile, Governor Oborevwori has stated that the growing influx of businesses into the state signifies a clear vote of confidence in his administration’s reforms aimed at easing the conduct of business.

The governor made this statement on Wednesday in Asaba during the inauguration of the second Asaba branch and the 30th nationwide branch of Premium Trust Bank.

According to him, the increased corporate presence reflects Delta’s vast market potential and the conducive business climate created by government policies.

“The operating environment for businesses have been enhanced through massive infrastructural renewal, policy reforms, a business-friendly posture of government and sustained peace across the state,” he said.

