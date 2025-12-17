President Bola Tinubu will on Friday present the 2026 Appropriation Bill to a joint sitting of the National Assembly, setting the stage for legislative scrutiny of the federal government’s fiscal proposals for the new year.

According to internal arrangements communicated to lawmakers and parliamentary staff, the budget presentation, scheduled for 2:00 p.m. on Friday, 19 December, will take place in the House of Representatives chamber.

Ahead of the event, the presidency is expected to formally notify the House of Representatives when plenary resumes on Thursday, with the President Tinubu’s request to address the joint session to be read on the floor.

Details of the planned appearance were contained in a letter dated 17 December, issued by the Secretary, Human Resources and Staff Development, Adm. Essien Essien, on behalf of the Clerk to the National Assembly, Kamoru Ogunlana.

The communication was circulated to the Deputy Clerk and heads of departments.

The letter confirmed that Mr Tinubu, acting in his constitutional capacity as president and commander-in-chief of the armed forces, will personally lay the 2026 budget estimates before the legislature.

“The President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, is presenting the 2026 proposed Budget to the Joint Session of the National Assembly at 2:00 pm, on Friday, 19th December, 2025,” the letter read.

It also set out strict security and access measures for the day. All accredited personnel were directed to report at their duty posts no later than 11:00 a.m., after which access to the National Assembly complex will be limited. non-accredited individuals were advised to stay away from the premises entirely.

Further directives were issued on parking arrangements, with staff members except the Clerk, Deputy Clerk, Clerks of the Senate and House of Representatives, and their deputies required to park their vehicles at designated areas within the Annex or the new car park located by the National Assembly Service gate.

The annual budget presentation formally initiates the legislative phase of the federal budget process, during which lawmakers examine, amend and ultimately approve the government’s spending and revenue proposals for the 2026 fiscal year.