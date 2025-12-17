The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested five suspected herbalists for allegedly possessing counterfeit foreign currencies valued at $3.43 million and €280,000 in Osun and Lagos states.

In a statement signed by its Head of Media and Publicity, Dele Oyewale, on Wednesday, the EFCC said the arrests were carried out on 7 and 8 December at the suspects’ shrines following actionable intelligence and sustained surveillance.

Those arrested, according to the commission, are Akingbola Omotayo, Adeola Ogunrinde, Yahaya Amodu, Kubratu Olaitan, and Familola Olaitan.

The anti-graft agency said the suspects allegedly defrauded a victim, Halima Sanni, of N26.55 million under the pretext of providing spiritual cleansing and solutions to different ailments.

EFCC said its Investigations revealed that the suspects allegedly convinced victims that they possessed supernatural powers to conjure foreign currencies, which they claimed had to be cleaned by a genie through spiritual sacrifices before the money could be spent.

“They did all these by hypnotising their victims to provide money for the sacrifice,” the statement read.

Items recovered from the suspects include counterfeit foreign currencies, two exotic vehicles and several mobile phones.

Mr Oyewale said the suspects would be charged in court as soon as investigations are concluded.