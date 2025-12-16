The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Nentawe Yilwatda, has appointed Abimbola Tooki as his Special Adviser on Media and Communication Strategy.

The appointment, announced on Monday, is part of efforts to strengthen the ruling party’s communication architecture and enhance engagement with the media, stakeholders and the Nigerian public.

Mr Tooki is a seasoned journalist, columnist and media strategist with extensive experience in governance reporting, crisis communication, information management and newsroom leadership.

A long-time Information and Communications Technology (ICT) editor, Mr Tooki has managed and developed influential ICT and business desks in several national newspapers, contributing significantly to public understanding of technology, innovation and economic issues.

He also played key roles in pioneering specialised ICT publications and newsroom initiatives.

His career spans several reputable media organisations, most recently BusinessWorld Newspaper, where he serves as editor, overseeing editorial direction, production, administration and corporate management.

He previously worked at Financial Standard, where he rose rapidly through the ranks.

Mr Tooki is also a familiar voice in broadcast media, appearing regularly as a guest analyst on Channels Television and other national platforms to discuss public policy, governance and national affairs.

He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Language Arts from the University of Ilorin, a Postgraduate Diploma in Journalism from the Nigerian Institute of Journalism, and an MBA from Obafemi Awolowo University.

In his new role, Mr Tooki is expected to lead the APC chairman’s media strategy, manage messaging and reputation, and enhance the party’s relationship with the press and the public.

Mr Yilwatda congratulated Mr Tooki on the appointment and expressed confidence that his experience and professionalism would bring value to the party’s leadership.