President Bola Tinubu has stated that the creation of four additional divisions of the Nigerian Army to complement the existing eight was to ensure that the military responded swiftly to acts of insecurity wherever they happened. He added that the 12 divisions are now better motivated to tackle the insecurity in the country that has festered for long.

The president stated this while receiving traditional rulers under the auspices of the Oyo State Council of Obas, led by the Olubadan of Ibadan, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja, Arusa 1, in the State House on Thursday.

According to the president, the gallantry of the security personnel, coupled with the support and prayers of the traditional rulers in Oyo State and Nigerians as a whole, aided the resolution of the abduction saga.

“Congratulations on the Oriire rescue that succeeded. I think we succeeded with your support, prayers, and I agree with you that we should commend the men and women of the armed forces for their excellent performance. On behalf of them, I accept your message, and I will forward the same message on.

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“We refused to negotiate. These criminals wanted us to review the release from detention, members of their criminal gangs that were already arrested. That was one of their conditions, aside from the money they’re looking for. And I said, ‘no deal,’ we are not going to negotiate with criminals. They committed murder.

“Some of them are non-Nigerians, you know, you see the problem of insecurity in Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger Republic is adding more fuel to our challenges,” President Tinubu said.

The president also used the opportunity to allay fears on the introduction of state police, assuring that checks and balances would be emplaced to safeguard the system.

“There will be state police. That state police will have guardrails from abuses. We’ll protect it from abuses, and you traditional rulers too will have roles to play.

“We are equally enhancing the capacity and capability of the forest guards; they are not just to chase antelopes and animals. We are going to have them chase the criminals and deal with them in various forests,” President Tinubu assured.

Stressing the importance of intelligence and vigilance in solving security challenges, President Tinubu called on Nigerians to be extra vigilant and be well aware of their neighbours and communities so as to report strange people and occurrences.

Speaking on the economy, President Tinubu said the situation had greatly improved as governors were collecting good money now unlike what obtained when “we were governors,” adding that no governor borrows money to pay salaries anymore.

He called on the traditional rulers to encourage their governors to concentrate more on quality infrastructure like “building roads and arteries network to really enhance the quality of life and accessibility of the security agencies to penetrate those areas as opposed to building flyovers where there is no numeric traffic.”

In his remarks, the Olubadan of Ibadanland, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Rashidi Ladoja, expressed gratitude to the president for the Oriire rescue and the successes recorded so far in his administration.

Mr Ladoja also emphasised true federalism as the way to go so that development in each zone will be more rapid. He added that the creation of regional commissions will fast track development in the various regions.

He declared support for the Renewed Hope Agenda, “We believe in your Renewed Hope Agenda. It is clear you are Renewing our Hope in infrastructure and fixing our abandoned roads. We traditional rulers must ensure this administration completes its tenure. We know it’s a difficult job, and we are ready at any point in time to give you our own opinion, our own advice, and also our own prayers.

“We continue to pray for you, Mr President, so that by the time you do your bit , and I look at it that you are, now, and that has been shown in the Oriire issue,” Mr Ladoja said.

The Olubadan equally seized the occasion to request recognition for traditional rulers across the country by allotting them roles in the constitution.

On the delegation of the traditional rulers were His Royal Majesties: the Aare Ago of Ogbomoso, High Chief S. Otolorin; the Osi Olubadan, Oba Abiodun Kola-Daisi; the Balogun of Ibadanland, Oba Tajudeen Ajibola; the Onigbeti of Igbeti, Oba Abioye Basiru Olalekan; the Alajawa of Ajawa, Oba Adeyeye Oyetunji; the Olugbon of Orile-Igbon, Oba Francis Alao; Aseyin of Iseyin, Oba Sefiu Olawale Oyebola Adeyeri III, and Mogaji Wole Arisekola.

Also at the meeting were the President’s Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, Minister of Power, Joseph Tegbe, Chairman of Nigerian Revenue Service, Zacch Adedeji, and the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Public Communication, Sunday Dare.

Sunday Dare

Special Adviser to the President

(Media and Public Communication)

July 30, 2026

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