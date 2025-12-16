The Kebbi State Police Command has received 13 armoured motor vehicles and patrol trucks from the Nigeria Police Force headquarters, in a move aimed at strengthening security operations across the state.

The Commissioner of Police in Kebbi, Bello Sani, formally presented the vehicles to Governor Nasir Idris on Monday in Birnin Kebbi, according to a statement issued by the Command’s spokesperson, Bashir Usman.

Police authorities said the new assets would improve patrol coverage and enhance the command’s capacity to respond swiftly to security threats, particularly in areas prone to banditry and other criminal activities.

Receiving the vehicles, Mr Idris commended the Inspector-General of Police and the Kebbi police command for what he described as proactive steps to maintain peace and stability in the state.

The governor pledged continued support for security agencies, noting that his administration would sustain collaboration with the police and other forces to tackle crime and protect residents.

“The state government will continue to partner with security agencies to decisively confront criminal elements and ensure the safety of lives and property,” the governor was quoted as saying.

The police command said the vehicles would be strategically deployed across the state to strengthen visibility, improve response time, and support ongoing security operations.

Residents were also urged to cooperate with security agencies by providing timely and credible information to aid crime prevention.

Kebbi, like several states in North-western Nigeria, faces security challenges linked to banditry, cattle rustling and communal attacks, prompting repeated calls for improved security infrastructure and intelligence-led policing.