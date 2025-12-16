Troops of the Joint Task Force, Operation Enduring Peace (JTF OPEP) have killed a suspected kidnapper and arrested three alleged informants during an operation in Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State, the military said on Monday.

The Media Information Officer of the task force, Samson Zhakom, said the action followed “credible intelligence” received on 15 December about a kidnapping attempt in the Dong community of Jos North.

According to him, troops “swiftly responded to a reported kidnapping attempt” and engaged the criminals, forcing them to flee the area.

Mr Zhakom, an army major, explained that while retreating, the suspects moved into a neighbouring community where they abducted four persons, prompting troops to pursue them.

He said the pursuit led to a firefight during which “one kidnapper was neutralised”.

The military officer added that troops recovered “one AK-47 rifle with a magazine and four rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition” from the neutralised suspect.

He also disclosed that three suspected informants accused of aiding the kidnappers were arrested during the operation.

Mr Zhakom said efforts were ongoing to rescue the abducted victims and to arrest other members of the criminal network involved in the incident.

He assured residents that the Joint Task Force remained committed to security in the state, noting that troops were “highly motivated, vigilant, and operationally effective” and would “continue to take decisive action against all forms of criminality to ensure lasting peace and security” across the Joint Operations Area.