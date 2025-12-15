The Bola Ahmed Tinubu Vanguard (BAT Vanguard), an APC support group, has unveiled a social investment programme, targeting 50,000 vulnerable Nigerians across the country by 2027.

The group said the programme, called the Renewed Hope Social Assistance Project (RHSAP), would provide direct relief to beneficiaries to complement the government’s efforts and “strengthen BAT Vanguard’s nationwide chapters through delivery and reporting.”

The National Convener of the group, Sola Olofin, disclosed this on Sunday during the group’s end-of-year party and awards ceremony.

“This initiative reflects our belief that politics must touch lives and that support for government must be enforced by uniting the unions in practical ways,” said Mr Olofin.

According to a presentation of the plans, the RHSAP would assist withh food donation, such as rice, beans, garri and oil and education support through the donation of school bags, exercise books, writing materials and sandals.

It added that the group would also provide health and welfare support through basic medications, donation of sanitary pads, baby essentials and other hygiene materials as well as emergency cash grants.

PREMIUM TIMES reports that the group noted that the assistance would target widows, elderly persons, persons living with disabilities, orphans and displaced persons.

‘10 million votes for Tinubu’

Mr Olofin, who chairs the board of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF), said the group worked tirelessly for Mr Tinubu’s victory in 2023 and is now working towards mobilising 10 million votes for him ahead of 2027.

“Across wards, local governments, states and elected leaders, our members fought tirelessly to secure the victory of the intercontinental alliance,” he said.

“As we move forward to 2027, our objective is led, and measured, to mobilise 10 million votes for Mr President. We are expanding, renegotiating, and strengthening our structures to make this vision a reality.”

Mr Olofin commended President Bola Tinubu for taking necessary decisions to reset the country’s economy, including the stabilisation of monetary policies and accelerating infrastructure development.

Awards

The group also presented an award of evidence of service and impact to the Minister of Information, Mohammed Idris.

Other recipients of the group’s award are Mohammed Shehu, the Chairperson of the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC); Bello Abubakar, a professor and Executive Secretary of the Agricultural Research Council of Nigeria (ARCN); and Jennifer Adighije, the managing director (MD) of the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC).