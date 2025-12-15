Nigeria’s preparations for the fast approaching Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON 2025) gathered further momentum on Sunday night as more Super Eagles players arrived in camp in Cairo, Egypt.

Team officials confirmed that Amas Obasogie, Semi Ajayi, Ademola Lookman, Igoh Ogbu, Bright Osayi-Samuel and Tochukwu Nnadi all checked into the team’s base at the Renaissance Hotels, Cairo, late on Sunday.

Their arrival significantly boosts numbers in camp as head coach Eric Sékou Chelle begins to assemble his full squad ahead of the tournament in Morocco.

Early arrivals set the tone

Goalkeeper Francis Uzoho was the first player to arrive, touching down shortly after 2 a.m. on Sunday, shortly after camp officially opened on 14 December. He was later joined by Nigeria’s first-choice goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali, easing concerns about his availability following recent injury worries.

Midfielders Fisayo Dele-Bashiru and Ebenezer Akinsanmiro, who are both based in Italy, also linked up with the squad earlier, giving Chelle early options in the middle of the park.

Key names report for duty

Among the latest arrivals, Ademola Lookman stands out as one of Nigeria’s most influential attackers. The former African Footballer of the Year was central to the Super Eagles’ attacking threat at the last AFCON tournament in Cote d’Ivoire and is expected to play a leading role in Morocco.

Defender Semi Ajayi adds experience to the back line, while Bright Osayi-Samuel offers versatility across defence and midfield. Igoh Ogbu, who earned a recall after strong club form in Europe, will be keen to stake his claim, as will Tochukwu Nnadi, one of the younger faces in the squad.

Goalkeeper Amas Obasogie completes the trio of shot-stoppers selected for the tournament and is expected to challenge for minutes in training.

Friendly against Egypt looms

The Super Eagles will use their Cairo camp to fine-tune preparations with a friendly against Egypt on Tuesday, 16 December, at the Cairo Stadium.

The match will be played as a practice fixture, allowing both teams to use more than five substitutions.

After the encounter, Nigeria will depart Cairo on a chartered flight to Fès, where they will be based for the group stage of AFCON 2025.

Focus on Group C challenge

Nigeria are drawn in Group C alongside Tunisia, Uganda and Tanzania, with all three group matches scheduled for Fès. The Super Eagles open their campaign against Tanzania on 23 December, before facing Tunisia on 27 December and Uganda on 30 December.

With the steady flow of arrivals into camp, Chelle’s AFCON project is beginning to take shape, as Nigeria look to mount a serious challenge for a fourth continental title.