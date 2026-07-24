Benue State Governor Hyacinth Alia has reiterated his appeal for the establishment of state police, stating that the national conversation must shift from debating the necessity of decentralised policing to addressing its operational implementation.

Governor Alia made these remarks on Thursday while hosting the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Olatunji Disu, during an operational assessment and security town hall meeting at the Government House in Makurdi.

“The conversation should no longer be about whether Nigeria needs state police but how to make it operational,” the governor said. “Security is most effective when those protecting our communities understand the people, the terrain, and the local realities.”

The governor described the IGP’s visit as timely, noting that it reflects the Nigeria Police Force’s commitment to strengthening internal security, promoting community policing, and deepening collaboration with state governments. He emphasised that persistent attacks on Benue communities are unacceptable, warning that the violence poses a critical threat to both lives and Nigeria’s food security, given the state’s strategic role as the country’s “food basket.”

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Governor Alia noted that his administration continues to support security agencies with operational vehicles, motorcycles, communications equipment, and logistics, while enhancing intelligence sharing and inter-agency coordination. He pledged full support for a proposed 14-day security sweep across the state, adding: “Together, we will continue to deny criminals any haven.”

He also reaffirmed the government’s commitment to facilitating the safe return of internally displaced persons (IDPs), many of whom have already voluntarily returned to their communities for the current farming season. “Our administration will continue to support them with farm inputs and every necessary security measure,” he added.

Governor Alia commended President Bola Tinubu for supporting security operations in the state and praised the Benue Commissioner of Police, Cletus Nwadiogbu, for expanding community policing and youth engagement initiatives. He urged residents, traditional rulers, and community leaders to persist in providing credible intelligence to security agencies, stating: “Security is a shared responsibility, and together, we will reclaim every inch of our land.”

IGP seeks intelligence-driven policing

Speaking at the meeting, Mr Disu expressed concern over the proliferation of sophisticated firearms, identifying it as a primary factor fuelling recurring violence across communities.

The IGP, according to a statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, Anietie Iniedu, urged residents—particularly the youth—to promptly report suspicious activities, assuring them that all information provided would be treated confidentially. Mr Disu also emphasised the necessity for stronger collaboration between the police, other security agencies, and local security outfits to address the state’s security challenges, particularly the recurring farmer-herder conflict.

He commended the Benue government and community leaders for their support of security operations, noting that local cooperation remains essential to restoring lasting peace.

Recent attacks

The visit occurs amid renewed security concerns in Benue following a series of deadly attacks across several communities.

On 12 July, suspected armed herders attacked the Akpachi and Otukpo-Nobi communities in Otukpo Local Government Area, killing at least eight people, including women and children, according to the Benue State Police Command. The attacks triggered protests by residents, while Amnesty International called for an independent investigation into the killings and urged authorities to protect vulnerable communities.

Two days later, suspected armed herders launched another attack on the Ondo community in Ugboju, also in Otukpo Local Government Area, forcing residents to flee their homes and sparking fresh protests over worsening insecurity.

Earlier, on 1 July, suspected armed herders attacked the Sai community in Katsina-Ala Local Government Area, resulting in multiple fatalities and injuries.

The state has also recorded a string of kidnappings and targeted attacks in recent weeks. On 3 July, a former Benue Secretary to the State Government, David Salifu, died from gunshot injuries sustained during an attempted kidnapping along the Wukari-Zaki Biam road. Three days later, troops of Operation Whirl Stroke announced the killing of a suspected kidnapper linked to the attack.

More recently, troops from the joint military task force killed two suspected terrorists, rescued three kidnapped victims, and recovered arms and ammunition during an intelligence-led operation in the Katsina-Ala Local Government Area.

These repeated attacks have displaced thousands of residents and heightened calls for robust security measures, including renewed advocacy by political leaders for the establishment of state police.