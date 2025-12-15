Reps decry soaring domestic airfares

On Thursday, the House expressed concern about the sharp rise in domestic airfares, describing the trend as exploitative and capable of preventing millions of Nigerians from travelling during the Christmas season.

Raising a motion of urgent public importance, Obinna Aguocha (LP, Abia) said air travel had become prohibitively expensive, undermining family reunions and cultural traditions associated with the festive period.

While acknowledging the operational challenges facing airlines, he warned that profit should not come at the expense of safety, security and social cohesion.

Following an extensive debate, the House resolved to establish a transparent review mechanism to determine the minimum operational cost for airlines during the Christmas period.

Lawmakers also called for a 50 per cent reduction in aviation taxes, charges and levies, and urged the Central Bank of Nigeria to prioritise foreign exchange allocation to airlines at reasonable rates.

The Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu, who presided over the session, referred the matter to the House Committee on Aviation to engage operators and the executive and report back within seven days.

Tinubu transmits 2026–2028 MTEF/FSP

As part of the preparation for the 2026 Budget, President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday forwarded the 2026–2028 Medium-Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy Paper to the National Assembly for consideration.

The document was contained in a letter read by Mr Kalu, during Wednesday’s plenary.

Mr Tinubu said the MTEF/FSP, a three-year fiscal planning instrument outlining revenue projections, expenditure priorities and resource allocation, was approved by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) on 3 December and urged the House to expedite legislative action as the 2026 budget will be prepared on their basis.

After the letter was read, the House referred the document to the Committee on Finance for detailed scrutiny and legislative action.

Chaos as Reps clash over N16trn CBN revenue report

Plenary on Wednesday descended into disorder as lawmakers clashed over how to handle a Public Accounts Committee (PAC) report alleging the non-remittance of about N16 trillion in government revenues by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The PAC Chairperson, Bamidele Salam, told the House that the CBN had ignored repeated invitations to explain discrepancies linked to the Remita revenue collection platform and operating surpluses. He sought approval to invite the CBN governor, Olayemi Cardoso, to appear before plenary.

Lawmakers disagreed sharply, with some calling for an ad-hoc committee, others insisting the governor should appear before the PAC, while another group demanded a session of the Committee of the Whole.

The disagreement escalated into a shouting match, prompting Speaker Abbas Tajudeen to warn against “very unparliamentary” conduct.

Calm was eventually restored after Ahmed Jaha (APC, Borno) moved a motion summoning the CBN Governor and relevant officials to appear before the PAC, with sanctions for non-compliance.

The House adopted the motion by voice vote.

Closed-door talks on unpaid contractors

The House on Tuesday held a closed-door meeting with the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, and the Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service, Zacch Adedeji, over concerns surrounding unpaid indigenous contractors.

The two-hour meeting, presided over by Speaker Tajudeen, was held against the backdrop of delays in implementing the capital component of the 2025 Appropriation Act, which has reportedly stalled projects and strained contractors.

Though details were not disclosed, there were indications that the delayed implementation of the capital component of the 2025 Appropriation Act featured prominently.

The delays are believed to be stalling federal projects nationwide and placing severe financial strain on contractors who depend on timely payments to meet obligations.

The issue has remained a sore point between the executive and the legislature, culminating weeks earlier in a protest that saw contractors barricade the National Assembly gate and disrupt legislative activities.

Defections widen as more PDP lawmakers join APC

Defections continued in the House as Mansur Jega (Aliero/Gwandu/Jega, Kebbi) formally resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party and joined the All Progressives Congress on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, two lawmakers from Bayelsa State, Rodney Ambaiowei (Southern Ijaw) and Obuku Oforji (Yenagoa/Kolokuma/Opokuma) also defected from the PDP to the APC.

Their separate letters, read at plenary by the Speaker, Abbas Tajudeen, cited internal fractures, protracted conflicts and unresolved crises within their former party.

Reps back bill to curb dollarisation, amend CBN Act

The House on Thursday recorded overwhelming support for a bill seeking to prohibit the use of foreign currency for local transactions and amend key provisions of the Central Bank of Nigeria Act.

The bill, sponsored by House Leader Julius Ihonvbere (APC, Edo) and Jesse Onuakalusi (APC, Lagos), aims to strengthen the CBN’s operational framework, enhance transparency and reinforce institutional checks.

Lawmakers argued that persistent exchange rate instability and concerns over monetary governance made the amendments necessary.

Leading the discussion, Mr Onuakalusi said recent national and global pressures underscored the need for a modern legal framework that guarantees the CBN’s autonomy while improving accountability to the National Assembly and the public.

After the debate, the bill was passed through a voice vote. Deputy Speaker Kalu, who presided over the session, referred it to the House Committee on Banking Regulations for further legislative work and stakeholder consultations ahead of the next stage.