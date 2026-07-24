United Nigeria Airlines has joined Air Peace in suspending flights to and from Benin Airport following a decision by the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) to close the runway after an excursion involving an Enugu Air aircraft on Thursday.

The airline confirmed on Thursday evening that all flights to and from the airport have been cancelled, pending the runway’s reopening. While Air Peace had previously announced the suspension of its Benin operations, United Nigeria Airlines subsequently followed suit, citing the ongoing runway closure.

In a statement, United Nigeria Airlines explained that the suspension was a necessary measure in response to FAAN’s regulatory directive.

“We wish to inform our valued passengers and the general public that, due to the closure of the runway by the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) as a result of an excursion, all our flights to and from Benin Airport have been cancelled pending its reopening,” the carrier stated.

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The airline apologised to affected passengers and advised those impacted to contact customer service for rebooking and travel support.

“We sincerely regret any inconvenience this may have caused. All passengers affected by this development are advised to contact our customer service for further information and assistance with rebooking. We are committed to offering any necessary support, as the welfare of our passengers remains our priority,” the statement added.

The airline also appealed for public patience as authorities work to restore normal flight operations. “We plead for your understanding at this time and sincerely apologise again for the inconvenience. We appreciate your patience and are immensely grateful for the trust you place in United Nigeria Airlines.”

The disruptions follow an incident on Thursday involving an Enugu Air Embraer E170, operating flight 4264 from Lagos to Benin, which veered off the runway upon landing.

Premium Times previously reported that Enugu Air confirmed all 63 passengers and five crew members disembarked safely, with no injuries or fatalities recorded. The aircraft has been secured, and aviation authorities have been notified in accordance with standard safety protocols.

The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) has commenced an investigation into the incident. Investigators are currently examining the aircraft, assessing runway conditions, interviewing the flight crew and relevant personnel, and reviewing operational records to determine the cause of the occurrence.

Runway closures are a standard safety precaution following aircraft incidents, allowing emergency responders to secure the site, facilitate aircraft recovery, preserve evidence for investigators, and conduct essential safety inspections before flight operations resume.

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) is providing regulatory oversight, while FAAN is expected to reopen the runway once recovery operations and safety assessments are successfully concluded.