Vice President Kashim Shettima, representing President Bola Tinubu, has arrived in Johannesburg, South Africa, for the G20 Leaders’ Summit.

The vice president, who arrived on Friday evening, is scheduled to engage foreign leaders and development partners on issues relating to the economy, security, climate change, among others.

He was received at the Waterkloof Air Force Base in Johannesburg by the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun; Chargé d’Affaires, Alexander Ajayi; Consul General, Umar Bashir; Defence Adviser, Ibrahim Gwaska; Chief Director, West Africa Directorate, Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO), Nyameko Goso; and the South African Minister of Small Business Development, Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams, among other government officials.

President Tinubu was earlier scheduled to be in South Africa on Wednesday, 19 November, following an invitation from his counterpart and current President of the G20, South African leader Cyril Ramaphosa.

However, President Tinubu had to cancel his departure and delegated Mr Shettima to represent him, as he remains in Nigeria to receive security briefings following the abduction of schoolgirls in Kebbi and the attack on worshippers at Christ Apostolic Church in Eruku, Kwara State.

The meeting, scheduled to hold from 22 to 23 November at the Johannesburg Expo Centre, will feature leaders from the world’s top 20 economies, as well as representatives from the European Union, the African Union, and key financial institutions.

Themed “Solidarity, Equality, Sustainability,” the two-day summit will afford participants, including Vice President Shettima, the opportunity to deliberate extensively on issues concerning the economy, financing for development and debt burden, climate change, and equitable food systems during three panel sessions.

Additionally, the vice president is expected to hold bilateral meetings during the summit in furtherance of the Renewed Hope Agenda and to discuss regional and international peace, security, and development.

The vice president will return to Nigeria at the end of the engagements.

Stanley Nkwocha

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media & Communications

(Office of The Vice President)

21st November, 2025