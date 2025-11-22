The(APC) in Kano State has warned the Minister of State for Housing and Urban Development,, over alleged unguarded comments on party affairs.

In a letter signed by the Chairman, Abdullahi Abbas, and released to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday, the party voiced its concerns.

It said recent media remarks credited to Mr Ata on internal matters and aspirants could mislead members and encourage disunity across the state chapter.

The party noted that only authorised spokespersons may address such issues, adding that Mr Ata holds no communications role within the APC.

It acknowledged his right to support any aspirant but reminded him that his cabinet position requires him to strengthen unity within the party.

The letter accused Mr Ata of making repeated “uncomplimentary and derogatory” remarks and warned that continued conduct of this nature could lead to sanctions.

(NAN)