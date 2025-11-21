Governor Bassey Otu of Cross River State has announced the cancellation of the 2025 Agbokim Waterfalls Green Marathon, citing mounting security concerns nationwide.

In a statement he personally signed and posted on Facebook, Governor Otu said that, after “a careful review of the prevailing security situation across the country,” he has directed that the race be called off.

The governor said the decision “was not an easy one, especially considering the passion, planning, and anticipation.” Still, he emphasised that “the safety of our people, our athletes, and our visitors must always come first.”

He expressed regret for any inconvenience to organisers, partners, and participants, and assured that future editions will “return stronger, safer, and better organised.”

The cancellation occurs when Nigeria is facing significant security challenges. A recent attack on a church in Eruku town in Kwara State resulted in at least two deaths and the abduction of the pastor and several worshippers, and the kidnapping of school girls in Kebbi State has forced the federal government to place the country on a high security alert.

Governor Otu’s administration has invested in the state’s security. In February, the governor renamed the state’s joint security task force to “Operation Okwok” and equipped it with 30 operational vehicles. On 24 January, Mr Otu pledged tighter security around Cross River’s border communities, according to a Guardian newspaper report.

However, in his statement announcing the cancellation of the marathon, the governor did not cite any specific intelligence report indicating an impending terror attack in Cross River, suggesting that the decision may have been prompted by the broader national security challenge.

In the statement, the governor reaffirmed the state’s commitment “to showcase Cross River State as a destination of peace, beauty and excellence” and to make responsible decisions that protect lives, while elevating the state on the global stage.

Agbokim Waterfalls Green Marathon

The Agbokim Waterfalls Green Marathon is organised in the scenic area of Agbokim Waterfalls in Ikom/Etung Local Government Area of the state.

The inaugural edition of the full-marathon (42 km) was held on 23 November 2024, and involved a route starting from Ikom, through Last–Motor/Mission Junction, Ajassor, and terminating at Agbokim Waterfalls.

The organisers said the race included a 42.195km “full” marathon category, a 21km half marathon category, and a 5km fun run, the Nation newspaper reported.

The event was designed with multiple objectives: to promote grassroots sports development, attract domestic and potentially international athletes, spotlight Cross River State’s tourism potential (especially the Agbokim Falls region), and campaign for environmental conservation (hence the “Green” designation), CrossRiverWatch, an online newspaper in the state, reported.

For the first edition, the prize money for the winner of the 42 km event was approximately N2 million, with the first runner-up receiving N1 million, and the second runner-up receiving N750,000.