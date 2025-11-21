The Director-General of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, Plateau State, Ayo Omotayo, has warned that Africa and other parts of the Global South will struggle to modernise unless countries drastically increase investment in research, innovation and human capital.

Mr Omotayo issued the warning in a policy paper titled “Working Together to Advance Modernisation: A Shared Vision and the Path to Development,” where he argued that structural weaknesses across developing regions are being reinforced by consistently low funding for knowledge production.

He said modernisation in the 21st century is driven not only by traditional industrialisation, but also by countries’ capacity to build strong institutions, deepen digital access, strengthen innovation systems, and equip their populations with skills for a competitive global economy.

Africa’s Innovation Funding Gap

According to the director-general, Africa faces a “critical innovation deficit” that is slowing economic transformation. He noted that the continent invests an average of 0.5 per cent of its GDP in Research and Development (R&D), significantly lower than the global average of 2.3 per cent.

Sub-Saharan Africa produces less than 1 per cent of global research output despite having a youthful population and rising digital adoption.

“This level of investment is inconsistent with any ambition for modernisation,” he said. “No country can build a strong digital economy or industrial base without committing adequate resources to research and innovation.”

Mr Omotayo pointed out that regions such as East Asia accelerated development by deliberately funding research institutions, nurturing innovation hubs and supporting state-led industrialisation.

Weak Innovation Ecosystems

He added that Africa’s innovation ecosystems remain fragile because governments and private actors have not prioritised long-term financing. Countries such as India, Kenya, South Africa and Brazil, he noted, have built stronger ecosystems because they invested early in technology clusters, skills development and digital infrastructure.

He said Africa could generate up to $180 billion in additional GDP by 2030 through harmonised digital policies, but warned that such gains require consistent investment.

Think Tanks Constrained by Limited Support

Mr Omotayo emphasised the role of think tanks like NIPSS in shaping policy, guiding leadership development and supporting evidence-based decision-making. However, he cautioned that research institutions cannot make meaningful contributions to national development when they operate in environments where funding for research is scarce.

“Think tanks are engines of policy transformation, but their impact depends on the strength of the wider knowledge infrastructure,” he said.

A Call for Deliberate Investment

Mr Omotayo said modernisation across the Global South demands targeted investment in manufacturing, agriculture, digital infrastructure and technology.

He added that the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) could significantly boost intra-African trade only if countries strengthen local industries and research capacity.

“The Global South stands at a pivotal moment,” he said. “Modernisation must be intentional and adequately funded, rooted in strong institutions, human development and research-driven policymaking.”