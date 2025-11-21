The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has urged all intending pilgrims for the 2026 Hajj to complete their payments on or before 5 December, stressing that meeting the deadline is essential for Nigeria’s smooth participation in the exercise.

The deadline, the commission said, is necessary to meet the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah’s final remittance date of 21 December for payments into the IBAN account used for basic services contracts.

Since IBAN transfers take between 10 and 14 days to clear, NAHCON said states must receive and remit funds early to avoid missing out.

NAHCON’s Principal Information Officer, Mohammed Shafi, disclosed this in a message shared with journalists on Thursday, stressing that “there will be no extension after December 5.”

He specifically called on intending pilgrims from Kano, Katsina, and Jigawa to “hurry up and pay,” noting that about 15 days remain.

Fare reduction

Earlier this month, PREMIUM TIMES reported that NAHCON approved a major reduction in the 2026 Hajj fare, cutting costs by about ₦500,000 to ₦570,000 across all zones.

The revised fares are: Maiduguri/Yola Zone: ₦7,579,020.96; Northern Zone: ₦7,696,769.76; and Southern Zone: ₦7,991,141.76.

The reduction followed the adoption of an exchange rate of ₦1,443/$1 and a directive by President Bola Tinubu to review the fares downward after the naira strengthened.

NAHCON also introduced a new allocation system, replacing the traditional state-by-state quota with a first-come, first-served method. Under the new arrangement, states that remit early will secure more Hajj slots for their pilgrims.

The commission has called on state Muslim pilgrims’ boards to mobilise their intending pilgrims without delay to ensure all payments are completed before the deadline.

With fares adjusted and major contracts finalised, NAHCON reiterated the need for timely payments by intending pilgrims and early remittances by state boards to guarantee Nigeria’s full participation in the 2026 Hajj.