The world is shifting. Old power structures are being tested, new alliances are forming, and the voices demanding justice and equity are growing louder, particularly from the Global South. In this rapidly changing global order, Africa’s inclusion in the G20 and South Africa’s leadership role present both an opportunity and a challenge: Can Africa use its new position to push for reparative justice — a redress of historical wrongs and a restructuring of global inequalities? And, crucially, what part can African youth, who make up more than 60 percent of the continent’s population, play in this transformative moment?

This conversation on reparation becomes critical as the African Peer Review Mechanism (APRM), in collaboration with the Pan-African Parliament, the Institute for Pan-African Thought and Conversation (IPATC), and other partners, prepares to host a Continental Youth Symposium from 10–11 November. It also aligns closely with the theme of the recently concluded ‘3rd African Union Studies Annual Symposium’, jointly organised by the University of Johannesburg’s Department of Politics and IPATC, in partnership with TrustAfrica, held from 9–10 October.

When the African Union (AU) became a permanent member of the G20 in 2023, many celebrated it as a long-overdue recognition of Africa’s importance in global governance. The G20 shapes decisions on global trade, debt, climate finance, and economic recovery. Yet for decades, Africa has been more often a subject of these discussions than an equal participant.

The AU’s new seat at the table is therefore symbolic of progress, but symbolism alone is not enough. As noted by many, inclusion does not automatically translate into influence. The real question is: how can Africa use this platform to advance reparative diplomacy, which seeks fairness in global negotiations and redresses historical and structural injustices that have long kept Africa at the margins? This goes beyond the language of aid or partnership. It is rooted in the idea that centuries of colonial exploitation, racial subjugation, and economic dependency have created enduring inequalities that require active redress. It calls for structural change, not pity or charity.

As both a G20 and BRICS member, South Africa stands at the heart of Africa’s global engagement. Its historical struggle against apartheid gave it moral weight in international diplomacy, and its foreign policy has long emphasised justice, equity, and multilateralism. South Africa’s G20 presidency, expected to shape the group’s agenda around inclusion and sustainable development, offers a moment of reckoning. Can South Africa make a significant push for the reform of global institution of governance? Will Africa continue to react to global dynamics, or will it begin to set its own agenda?

With more than 400 million young people under the age of 35, Africa is the youngest continent in the world. This generation is reshaping political and social landscapes through activism, innovation, and digital engagement. From climate justice campaigns in Kenya and anti-debt movements in Ghana to civic reform initiatives in Nigeria and South Africa, African youth are challenging exclusionary systems and demanding a say in how their countries engage with the world. Yet, in elite diplomatic circles such as the AU and the G20, youth voices are still largely absent. Policy frameworks often speak about young people rather than with them. The challenge, then, is to reimagine youth as agents of reparative diplomacy, thinkers, negotiators, and advocates shaping how Africa articulates its demands for global justice.

This requires moving diplomacy beyond government ministries and conference halls. It means building people-to-people diplomacy, where youth networks, universities, think tanks, and social movements collaborate to define Africa’s global agenda. From digital diplomacy initiatives to climate negotiations, young Africans are already demonstrating the creativity and moral urgency needed to push for reparative outcomes.

Reparative justice, in the African context, is not merely about financial compensation or symbolic apologies. It is about transforming systems that perpetuate inequality, particularly in trade, finance, migration, or climate policy. Take, for instance, the global debt crisis. Many African countries spend more on debt servicing than on health or education. As presented by Afreximbank Research, an estimated 14 African countries are expected to surpass the 180% debt-to-exports threshold, while 25 countries will exceed the 20% debt service-to-revenue benchmark, reinforcing Africa’s continued exposure to external shocks and mounting fiscal pressures.

What about climate change? Africa contributes the least to global emissions yet suffers the most from droughts, floods, and displacement. These are not simply development challenges, they are reparative justice issues rooted in centuries of slavery, colonialism, aggressive resource extraction and exclusion. The G20’s recent discussions on debt restructuring and climate finance present an opportunity for Africa to argue about more equitable systems. But for that advocacy to be credible and transformative, it must reflect the priorities of Africa’s citizens, especially its youth, who will bear the long-term consequences of current policy choices.

For much of the postcolonial period, Africa’s relationship with global governance institutions has been defined by dependency and conditionality. International financial institutions and global powers have dictated the terms of economic reform, often undermining domestic agency. The AU’s inclusion in the G20 offers an opportunity to reshape this relationship, and to shift from being policy recipients to policy architects.

But that requires a clear, unified, and visionary strategy. The AU must leverage its position not only to represent governments but also to mobilise the continent’s intellectual and demographic capital, especially its youth. It must advocate for a redefinition of governance and development that reflects Africa’s cultural values, economic aspirations, and social realities. The idea of reparative diplomacy thus becomes central: Africa’s participation in global governance should not simply aim to “catch up” with the world but to reshape it with principles of fairness, solidarity, and mutual accountability.

As the world grapples with diverse crises, the need for a new moral compass in global leadership has never been greater. Africa, through the AU and South Africa, can offer that compass, drawing from its histories of resistance, communal values, and youthful energy. However, this will only be possible if African leaders work with their youth. Youth are not waiting to be invited. They are already leading transformative conversations on justice, innovation, and sustainability. Thus, they must be fully involved in continental policy and diplomacy.

While Africa’s seat in the G20 represents a victory, this representation must evolve into influence and transformation at the global stage. Reparative justice offers a compelling framework for this transformation; one that connects Africa’s past with its future, its local struggles with global change. If the AU, South Africa, and the continent’s youth can align around a shared reparative vision, Africa could redefine not only its own destiny but also the principles of global governance itself. Africa demands more than just a seat at the table. The continent must become a decisive global actor. African leaders must be bold and committed to make justice the cornerstone of diplomacy.

Adeoye O. Akinola is an associate professor in the Department of Politics and International Relations at the University of Johannesburg.