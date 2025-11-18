A foremost socio-cultural organisation of the Ibibio ethnic nationality, Mboho Mkparawa Ibibio, has condemned the demolition and forceful takeover of its Lagos property by the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA), describing it as a grave injustice and “an insult to heritage.”

The group rejected the Lagos State Government’s offer of N11 million as compensation for the property, which it said was valued at over N250 million more than a decade ago, demanding instead a replacement property of equal or greater value.

The property, according to the group, is located at Rufai Close, off Rufai Street, Ojuelegba, Surulere, and covers 758.136 square metres and was duly documented under Title No. M07300 at the Lagos State Lands Registry.

It served as the Lagos Secretariat and Community Centre of Mboho Mkparawa Ibibio for several decades, hosting meetings, cultural celebrations, and charitable programmes that strengthened unity among Akwa Ibom and Ibibio people residing in the state.

In a statement issued in Uyo and signed by the organisation’s President, James Edet, the group described the demolition as “one of the darkest and most distressing moments in the history of the Ibibio Nation”.

“This is not just a demolition; it is a desecration of our collective identity,” the group declared. “To offer N11 million for a property valued at N250 million fifteen years ago is a profound insult — not just to our organisation, but to every Nigerian who believes in fairness and justice.”

The group accused the Lagos authorities of carrying out the demolition without concluding negotiations or reaching any formal agreement, despite its efforts to seek an amicable resolution. It further alleged that the action was influenced by the prime value of the property’s location and by what it termed “ethnic prejudice against a non-indigenous organisation.”

“We encountered persistent resistance, seemingly driven by ethnic bias,” the statement continued. “It is painfully evident that this action was carried out simply because the property belongs to a non-indigenous group. Such conduct undermines national unity and violates the principles of justice and brotherhood that bind us as Nigerians.”

Mboho Mkparawa Ibibio said the property, acquired through communal effort and decades of sacrifice, symbolised the Ibibio people’s unity and contribution to Lagos’ social and cultural life. Its destruction, the group said, was an emotional blow that went far beyond financial loss.

“What has been demolished and seized from us is not merely a building but the living embodiment of our people’s history, pride, and enduring presence in Lagos,” the statement said. “The offer of N11 million cannot even rebuild the gate of that property, much less restore what it represented to generations of our people.”

The group called on Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to urgently intervene and ensure justice by providing a replacement property of equal or greater value. It also appealed to Akwa Ibom State Governor, Umo Eno, civil rights organisations, and Nigerians of conscience to speak against what it described as “a dangerous act of dispossession.”

“We are not seeking financial compensation; we are demanding justice and restoration,” the statement emphasised. “We appeal to the Lagos State Government to immediately provide a replacement property that restores the dignity of our people and preserves the proud legacy of our organisation.”

The group also expressed disappointment that while other ethnic nationalities live peacefully and own property freely in Akwa Ibom State and across Ibibioland, Ibibios in Lagos are being denied the same courtesy.

“It is ironic that while our Yoruba brothers and sisters live peacefully and enjoy protection in our homeland, the same courtesy has been denied us in Lagos,” the group said. “No people should be made to feel like strangers in their own country.”

Describing the demolition as provocative and unjust, Mboho Mkparawa Ibibio warned that such actions, if unchecked, could sow the seeds of ethnic resentment and erode trust among Nigeria’s diverse communities.

“This injustice is capable of breeding resentment and avoidable conflict,” the group warned. “But let it be known: the spirit of the Ibibio cannot be demolished, displaced, or silenced. Our unity, pride, and heritage remain indestructible,” the group said.

Demolition executed after agreement – Lagos Government

The Lagos State Government has defended its acquisition and demolition of the Mboho Mkparawa Ibibio Secretariat in Ojuelegba, stating that the action was lawful and carried out in the public interest to support the ongoing Quality Bus Corridor (QBC) Project.

In a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES on Friday, the agency’s Head of Corporate Communications, Kolawole Ojelabi, stated that the state government’s decision was part of a long-term strategy to create a world-class and sustainable transport system, noting that Ojuelegba is a major transit hub that requires improved public mobility infrastructure.

He clarified that the acquisition process began in December 2024 and the property’s title was revoked based on “overriding public interest, as provided for under extant laws.” The agency insisted that several engagements were held with leaders of the Ibibio organisation.

According to the statement, at a meeting on 22 October 2025, both parties agreed the acquisition would proceed and appointed independent valuers to harmonise compensation figures. LAMATA said both valuers eventually agreed on N14 million, after which the agency reviewed the amount upward to N15.62 million.

LAMATA further maintained that the demolition was not forced but carried out with the approval of the association’s leadership. “The chairman gave a clear go-ahead,” the agency stated, adding that the organisation even confirmed the name to be written on the cheque.

The agency stressed it acted responsibly and “will not in any way cause disharmony” in the course of implementing government transport projects.

Founded several decades ago, Mboho Mkparawa Ibibio is the leading socio-cultural organisation of the Ibibio ethnic nationality, with chapters across Nigeria and in the diaspora, including the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and South Africa.

Its Lagos chapters, the Greater Lagos and Ikorodu Chapters, have long served as rallying points for the Ibibios and Akwa Ibom indigenes in the state.