Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) table after a dramatic 2–1 away victory over Niger Tornadoes in Minna on Sunday, marking their first spell at the summit this season. Abia Warriors have climbed to the top of the(NPFL) table after a dramatic 2–1 away victory over Niger Tornadoes in Minna on Sunday, marking their first spell at the summit this season.

The win — powered by first-half goals from Sunday Megwo and a Sunday Akinmoladun own goal — saw Imama Amapakabo’s men move to 21 points from 11 matches, two points clear of Nasarawa United, who had led the standings in the past weeks.

Tornadoes pulled one back through Abdulrasheed Dabai in the 54th minute, but Abia Warriors held on to record their seventh win of the campaign and continue their impressive form both home and away.

Nasarawa United dropped to second place with 19 points from 10 games after suffering a narrow 1–0 defeat to Rivers United in Port Harcourt.

Timothy Zachariah’s lone strike ended the Solid Miners’ unbeaten run and reignited Rivers United’s own push up the standings — the Pride of Rivers now sit eighth with 15 points, albeit with two games outstanding.

In Aba, Enyimba returned to winning ways after a difficult few weeks, easing past troubled Kano Pillars 2–0. John Bassey and Edidiong Ezekiel were both on target for the People’s Elephant, who are now sixth on the log with 16 points and a positive goal difference of +3.

For Pillars, it was another miserable outing following their recent disciplinary sanctions and points deduction — the four-time champions are rooted to the bottom of the table with five points from ten matches after being docked three points and three goals by the NPFL for fan violence.

Other games

Elsewhere, Bayelsa United earned a morale-boosting 2–1 win over Plateau United in Yenagoa, while Shooting Stars were held 1–1 by Katsina United in Ibadan. El-Kanemi Warriors and Rangers International played out a goalless draw in Maiduguri.

Ikorodu City continued their fine home form with a 2–0 victory over Kun Khalifat, moving up to third on the table with 18 points and a goal difference of +5, level on points with Warri Wolves, who were held 1–1 by Bendel Insurance in Benin.

In Ilorin, Kwara United defeated Remo Stars 3–1, climbing to seventh with 16 points, while Remo Stars slipped into the relegation zone with nine points, just above Barau FC (8 points), Bendel Insurance (7), and Kano Pillars (5).

After Matchday 11, the NPFL standings reflect one of the tightest title races in years. Abia Warriors lead with 21 points, followed by Nasarawa United (19), Ikorodu City (18), Warri Wolves (18), and Niger Tornadoes (17), completing the top five. Enyimba, Kwara United, Rivers United, Shooting Stars, and Katsina United round out the top half of the table.

At the bottom, Remo Stars, Barau FC, Bendel Insurance, and Kano Pillars occupy the relegation spots. Pillars’ woes deepened following their sanctions — including a three-point deduction, ₦9.5 million in fines, and a temporary stadium ban — for crowd trouble during their Matchday 8 clash against Shooting Stars in Kano.

With Matchday 12 fixtures coming up next weekend, Abia Warriors will look to consolidate their new lead when they face Enyimba in the Abia derby next Sunday.