The police in Anambra State have arrested an Imo woman with her newborn, ostensibly blocking her possible trade in of the baby for favour. The incident took place in Igbariam, Anambra East Local Government Area.

The police spokesperson in Anambra, Tochukwu Ikenga, disclosed this in a statement shared with reporters on Sunday in Awka.

Mr Ikenga, a superintendent of police, said the intervention followed a tipoff from a concerned citizen, which led officers to a location in Igbariam, where the young mother and her newborn baby were picked up.

He said preliminary investigations revealed that the woman had concealed both her pregnancy and delivery from her parents. The police further gathered that she had left her family home in Imo and sought refuge with a friend residing in Igbariam where the the trafficking was hatched.

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“The police promptly secured both the mother and her infant daughter and facilitated their reunion with family members to ensure proper care, protection and support,” he said.

“In the course of the operation, the police immediately contacted the young woman’s parents, who responded without delay,” he said.

Mr Ikenga said that following the arrival of the parents, the mother and baby were reunited with the family to guarantee adequate care, supervision and emotional support, while investigations continue.

He said the Commissioner of Police in Anambra, Ikioye Orutugu, commended the vigilance and sense of responsibility demonstrated by the informant and other members of the public, whose timely tipoff contributed significantly to the successful intervention.

Mr Ikenga said the police commissioner also reaffirmed the command’s unwavering commitment to protecting children from all forms of abuse, exploitation, trafficking, and neglect. Mr Orutugu urged residents to remain vigilant and continue partnering with law enforcement agencies by promptly reporting suspicious activities within their communities.

The command assured the public that investigations into the matter were ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident and ensure that any individual found culpable was brought to justice in accordance with the law.

(NAN)